UB forward Josh Mballa to enter transfer portal

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team's inside presence continues to thin, as Josh Mballa has entered the transfer portal.

Mballa, a 6-foot-7 forward, has been one of the Bulls’ most productive inside players in the past three seasons. He was the 2020-21 Mid-American Conference defensive player of the year, and averaged 13 points and 8.6 rebounds in 28 games.

The News confirmed through a source that Mballa is in the portal, which 247Sports and ESPN first reported Tuesday afternoon.

The deadline for athletes in fall and winter sports to enter the transfer portal without being penalized is Sunday. Mballa is the fifth UB men's basketball player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Mballa transferred from Texas Tech prior to the 2019-20 season, and averaged 13 points and 9.6 rebounds in 82 games over three seasons. As a junior in 2020-21, Mballa was 10th in the nation in rebounds per game (10.8)

Mballa entered the NBA Draft evaluation after his second season at UB, while maintaining his college eligibility, but withdrew from draft consideration last July.

Mballa’s potential departure further depletes UB’s inside height. David Skogman, a 6-foot-10 forward, announced last week that he will transfer to Davidson, while 6-foot-8 forward Tra’Von Fagan will transfer to UMBC, and 6-foot-11 forward Brock Bertram has expired his eligibility.

Kuluel Mading, who will be a sophomore, is 6-foot-9, and LaQuill Hardnett is a 6-foot-8 forward who still has eligibility, as he enters his fourth season with the Bulls after redshirting at Cincinnati in 2018-19.

Bona F Durosinmi enters portal

Oluwasegun Durosinmi, a 6-foot-9 forward with the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team, has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Bonnies, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Durosinmi scored two points and had eight rebounds in nine games as a freshman with the Bonnies.

