UB forward Adebola Adeyeye sparks joy, energy for Bulls

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team waited both anxiously and eagerly to hear its name called in the NCAA Tournament selection show. The Bulls knew they were in the 68-team field, but wouldn’t have a sense of ease until they knew their next destination and opponent.

As the Bulls sat next to each other Sunday in Alumni Arena, they listened to Adebola speak at the microphone, her voice projecting over the sound system. Suddenly, the 6-foot-2 senior forward from Brampton, Ont., broke into a song – a raspy, soulful cover of Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” – and it broke the tension inside the Bulls’ home building.

Adeyeye’s impromptu performance mirrored her role with the Bulls. She’ll step off the bench and deliver, when the Bulls need a jolt of energy, or if they need a calming specter or a key rebound in the course of a game.

Adeyeye’s presence will be vital for UB (25-8), the 13th seed in the Wichita Region, when it faces fourth-seed Tennessee (23-8) in a first-round game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.