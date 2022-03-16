UB forward Adebola Adeyeye sparks joy, energy for Bulls

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team waited both anxiously and eagerly to hear its name called in the NCAA Tournament selection show. The Bulls knew they were in the 68-team field, but wouldn’t have a sense of ease until they knew their next destination and opponent.
As the Bulls sat next to each other Sunday in Alumni Arena, they listened to Adebola speak at the microphone, her voice projecting over the sound system. Suddenly, the 6-foot-2 senior forward from Brampton, Ont., broke into a song – a raspy, soulful cover of Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” – and it broke the tension inside the Bulls’ home building.
Adeyeye’s impromptu performance mirrored her role with the Bulls. She’ll step off the bench and deliver, when the Bulls need a jolt of energy, or if they need a calming specter or a key rebound in the course of a game.
Adeyeye’s presence will be vital for UB (25-8), the 13th seed in the Wichita Region, when it faces fourth-seed Tennessee (23-8) in a first-round game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.
“When I get into the game, I want to ground our team, but help them to understand that we’re playing basketball,” said Adeyeye, who averages 6.2 rebounds and 6.7 points in 27 games this season. “Just have fun. Play together. Play as a team. I feel like my energy kind of relaxes them. If everything else is going crazy, Ade’s still the same crazy self, and they can really hold into my upbeatness and my craziness, but also while calming them down and knowing, this is just a basketball game. We got this. I got this. The team has you. We’re all in this.”
In an 82-43 win against Akron in a MAC semifinal game Friday in Cleveland, Adeyeye came off the bench four minutes into the game and had eight rebounds, including five in the first half against the Zips, and scored 13 points. In a 79-75 win against Ball State a day later in the tournament championship game, Adeyeye entered about two minutes in and registered two of her 12 rebounds, and had two steals and was 1 for 2 shooting in the first quarter.
Adeyeye’s teammates know the value of her presence on the roster and on the court.
“Ade brings that spark, every single time,” UB freshman guard Georgia Woolley said. “That energy, that is just amazing. It’s like the glue for our team.
“It happens every single day, on the court, off the court. Ade is always there. She always turns up for anything. Ade is always ready.”
UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack regards Adeyeye as her team’s unsung hero. She’s the player who finds the silver lining, whether her team is up by 10, losing by 10 or about to win a conference title.
“She is loud, she is passionate and she means it,” Legette-Jack said. “She’s had to come to practice late sometimes, because she’s a nursing major, and it’s almost like watching paint dry when she’s not in practice. She comes in and she’s like, ‘four!’ and ‘five!’ and I’m like, “wow!’ She can scare people, including me, because she’s so loud and so passionate and sometimes she says to me, ‘coach, I need to calm down.’
“I’ve told her, ‘don’t you ever, ever put a foot on your flower,’ ” Legette-Jack said. “ ‘Be your authentic self.’ And that’s something that every team needs, at least one of them.”
Adeyeye is ready to return to the NCAA Tournament, the Bulls’ first since 2019. She remembers the excitement and awe from three years ago, when the Bulls beat Rutgers in a first-round game in Storrs, Conn.
Two days later, the Bulls roared back from a 15-point deficit at halftime against Connecticut before falling to the Huskies, 84-72, in a second-round game. She remembers the awe of simply being at the NCAA Tournament, and facing accomplished players such as UConn’s Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson. She also remembers the wisdom teammates like Cierra Dillard and Hanna Hall imparted on her.
“Especially in my experience here, being here for four years now, playing in the NCAA Tournament my freshman year, all the things I’ve learned from them, from the past players that were here and the players I’ve played with,” Adeyeye said. “All that knowledge – and I asked them so many questions – I’m putting towards my team this year, and helping them to really understand that. That’s maybe what we were missing a couple years ago, but now, it’s understanding that and bringing that to this team.”
UB now has to compartmentalize that awe against the Lady Vols, who are 14-2 at Thompson-Boling Arena this season. Tennessee is 31-2 in first-round tournament games and 23-0 in tournament openers at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Adeyeye and UB’s forwards will also face an inside challenge against Tennessee; 6-foot-6 forward/center Tamari Key leads the nation with 115 blocked shots, and averages 10.3 points and 8.1 rebounds.
“This another team,” Adeyeye said. “These are all basketball players. We’re all basketball players. Nobody is bigger than anybody. Nobody is smaller than anybody. We’re all on the same level playing field, and it’s who comes to play. And realizing, we have to come to play. They’re normal women, normal human beings, just like us.”
What’s been key for UB, who enters the national tournament having won 14 of their last 15 games, including the MAC Tournament championship on Sunday in Cleveland.
“We’re really at a strong point, right now,” Adeyeye said. “We’ve kind of had our ups and downs this season, but we’re really up, right now. We’re really playing together, playing selfless, we’re really feeding each other and honing into our defense. Understanding what we bring to the table, and working towards that.”
