UB football's season ends with a 20-3 loss at Ball State

UB’s ensuing drive ended when Hassan Littles blocked a punt by Jackson Baltar and Brandon Berger recovered the ball at the UB 6. Three plays later, Plitt's 7-yard pass to Jayshon Jackson opened the Cardinals' lead to 14-0 with 2:22 left in the first.

The Bulls appeared to cut Ball State’s lead on Myers’ 17-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, but a holding penalty against UB receiver Dominic Johnson pushed the Bulls back to the Cardinals' 21. After Myers’ third-down pass from the 20 was broken up by Ball State’s Jaylin Thomas, Alex McNulty’s 38-yard field goal put the Bulls on the board a little more than three minutes into the second quarter, and UB trailed 14-3.

Jacob Lewis’ 35-yard field goal with 36 seconds left in the half opened the Cardinals’ lead to 17-3, and Lewis kicked a 48-yard field goal with 4:12 left in the third.

The Bulls strung together a late drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, moving 83 yards on 14 plays, but Cosby's interception at the Cardinals' 2 -- Cosby caught the ball as Myers' pass caromed off an intended receiver -- ended the drive.

“I thought our guys fought all the way through the end,” Linguist said. “It was an unfortunate bounce. We had a plan in place to get the touchdown and to get the onside kick prepared, we had all the timeouts in our pockets and looked for a quick strike and a quick score, to see if we can get it back to a one-possession game. But we never got the touchdown, and the guy made a good play that resulted in the turnover.”

