UB football's salary pool for new assistant coaches tops $920,000

The new assistant coaches in the University at Buffalo football program will make a combined salary of more than $920,000, but it’s less than the salary pool of the program's assistant coaches during the 2020 season.

The News obtained salaries for UB’s 10 new football assistant coaches and 10 previous coaches through Freedom of Information Law requests. While salary information was provided to The News, contracts were not available for new head coach Maurice Linguist's staff.

UB's assistant coaches and coordinators will earn a combined salary of $923,275 in their first season. UB’s previous assistant coaching staff had a combined salary pool of $1,159,796.

Three of UB’s four new on-field coordinators will earn an annual salary of at least $100,000, including offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery, who will earn $160,000 a year. Montgomery is a former head coach at Miami (Ohio) who was most recently the offensive coordinator at James Madison. Montgomery has also been a coordinator at Akron, Charlotte and at Youngstown State, where he helped the Penguins to the 2016 Football Championship Subdivision title game.

Defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen will earn $103,000 a year, and special teams coordinator Chris White will earn $100,000 a year.