UB football's salary pool for new assistant coaches tops $920,000

The new assistant coaches in the University at Buffalo football program will make a combined salary of more than $920,000, but it’s less than the salary pool of the program's assistant coaches during the 2020 season.
The News obtained salaries for UB’s 10 new football assistant coaches and 10 previous coaches through Freedom of Information Law requests. While salary information was provided to The News, contracts were not available for new head coach Maurice Linguist's staff.
UB's assistant coaches and coordinators will earn a combined salary of $923,275 in their first season. UB’s previous assistant coaching staff had a combined salary pool of $1,159,796.
Three of UB’s four new on-field coordinators will earn an annual salary of at least $100,000, including offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery, who will earn $160,000 a year. Montgomery is a former head coach at Miami (Ohio) who was most recently the offensive coordinator at James Madison. Montgomery has also been a coordinator at Akron, Charlotte and at Youngstown State, where he helped the Penguins to the 2016 Football Championship Subdivision title game.
Defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen will earn $103,000 a year, and special teams coordinator Chris White will earn $100,000 a year.
Cedric Douglas, UB’s defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, will earn $92,000 a year.
Former offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and former defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach Brian Borland each earned $140,269 in 2020 at UB. Defensive run game coordinator/linebackers coach Chris Simpson earned $108,429 and former special teams coordinator Taiwo Onatolu, who also coached defensive ends, earned $84,980.
Lance Leipold was named as Kansas' head coach April 30, after six seasons as the head coach at UB. Five of his assistants from UB joined the Jayhawks' coaching staff, including Kotelnicki and Borland.
The Kansas City Star reported last month that Kotelnicki, who is now Kansas’ offensive coordinator, will make $500,000 annually and Borland, Kansas’ defensive coordinator, will make $450,000 annually.
Kotelnicki, Borland and Simpson were two of six assistants or coordinators at UB who earned at least $103,000 in 2020, along with associate head coach Rob Ianello ($232,389), quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski ($118,260) and offensive line coach Scott Fuchs ($103,001).
UB opens the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 against Wagner, an FCS program, at UB Stadium.
2021 salaries for UB football assistant coaches
Shane Montgomery, offensive coordinator: $160,000
Joe Cauthen, defensive coordinator: $103,000
Chris White, special teams coordinator: $100,000
Cedric Douglas, defensive line coach/defensive run game coordinator: $92,000
Mike Daniels, running backs/recruiting coordinator: $85,000
Matt Stansfield, offensive line: $85,000
DeAndre Thompson, cornerbacks: $75,000
Rod Ojong, safeties: $75,000
Dallas Baker, wide receivers: $75,000
Ron Whitcomb, tight ends coach: $73,275
2020 salaries for UB football assistant coaches
Rob Ianello, associate head coach/wide receivers/recruiting coordinator: $232,389
Brian Borland, defensive coordinator/cornerbacks: $140,269
Andy Kotelnicki, offensive coordinator: $140,269
Jim Zebrowski, quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator: $118,260
Chris Simpson, linebackers/defensive run game coordinator: $108,429
Scott Fuchs, offensive line: $103,001
Taiwo Onatolu, defensive ends/special teams coordinator: $84,980