UB football's salary pool for new assistant coaches tops $920,000
UB football's salary pool for new assistant coaches tops $920,000

UB fall sports postponed

The University at Buffalo football team has been picked to finish second in the Mid-American Conference's East Division, in the MAC coaches poll.

The new assistant coaches in the University at Buffalo football program will make a combined salary of more than $920,000, but it’s less than the salary pool of the program's assistant coaches during the 2020 season.

The News obtained salaries for UB’s 10 new football assistant coaches and 10 previous coaches through Freedom of Information Law requests. While salary information was provided to The News, contracts were not available for new head coach Maurice Linguist's staff.

UB's assistant coaches and coordinators will earn a combined salary of $923,275 in their first season. UB’s previous assistant coaching staff had a combined salary pool of $1,159,796.

Three of UB’s four new on-field coordinators will earn an annual salary of at least $100,000, including offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery, who will earn $160,000 a year. Montgomery is a former head coach at Miami (Ohio) who was most recently the offensive coordinator at James Madison. Montgomery has also been a coordinator at Akron, Charlotte and at Youngstown State, where he helped the Penguins to the 2016 Football Championship Subdivision title game.

Defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen will earn $103,000 a year, and special teams coordinator Chris White will earn $100,000 a year.

Cedric Douglas, UB’s defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, will earn $92,000 a year.

Former offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and former defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach Brian Borland each earned $140,269 in 2020 at UB. Defensive run game coordinator/linebackers coach Chris Simpson earned $108,429 and former special teams coordinator Taiwo Onatolu, who also coached defensive ends, earned $84,980.

Lance Leipold was named as Kansas' head coach April 30, after six seasons as the head coach at UB. Five of his assistants from UB joined the Jayhawks' coaching staff, including Kotelnicki and Borland. 

The Kansas City Star reported last month that Kotelnicki, who is now Kansas’ offensive coordinator, will make $500,000 annually and Borland, Kansas’ defensive coordinator, will make $450,000 annually.

Kotelnicki, Borland and Simpson were two of six assistants or coordinators at UB who earned at least $103,000 in 2020, along with associate head coach Rob Ianello ($232,389), quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski ($118,260) and offensive line coach Scott Fuchs ($103,001).

UB opens the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 against Wagner, an FCS program, at UB Stadium.

2021 salaries for UB football assistant coaches

Shane Montgomery, offensive coordinator: $160,000

Joe Cauthen, defensive coordinator: $103,000

Chris White, special teams coordinator: $100,000

Cedric Douglas, defensive line coach/defensive run game coordinator: $92,000

Mike Daniels, running backs/recruiting coordinator: $85,000

Matt Stansfield, offensive line: $85,000

DeAndre Thompson, cornerbacks: $75,000

Rod Ojong, safeties: $75,000

Dallas Baker, wide receivers: $75,000

Ron Whitcomb, tight ends coach: $73,275

2020 salaries for UB football assistant coaches

Rob Ianello, associate head coach/wide receivers/recruiting coordinator: $232,389

Brian Borland, defensive coordinator/cornerbacks: $140,269

Andy Kotelnicki, offensive coordinator: $140,269

Jim Zebrowski, quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator: $118,260

Chris Simpson, linebackers/defensive run game coordinator: $108,429

Scott Fuchs, offensive line: $103,001

Taiwo Onatolu, defensive ends/special teams coordinator: $84,980

George Ricumstrict, defensive tackles: $84,211

Jeff Burrow, safeties: $84,188

Isaac Reed, running backs: $63,800

