UB football's Matt Myers adjusting to understudy role at quarterback

If Vantrease is ruled out for Tuesday, Myers could make his first start in more than two years.

The Bulls need to win two of their final three games to earn bowl eligibility.

“It’s understanding the role and trying to prepare like I was the starter, regardless of whether I was second string, third string, fourth string,” Myers said. “Just to be ready at any moment, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Dylan McDuffie, Jamari Gassett lead UB football in rout of Akron Wide Receiver Jamari Gassett had four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown and running back Dylan McDuffie had 111 yards on 23 carries in the Bulls' 45-10 rout at Akron.

Myers maintains a starter’s mindset and a measured approach to his responsibilities. Each game week, he confers with coaches on how he prepares off the field in order to be ready for when he plays. If he goes in, he knows the importance of keeping an even keel.

“To be able to step into a game, not when you’re just up or having a ton of success, but to step into a tough situation, this late in the season, and to still be mentally prepared and ready, that tells you a ton about the character and the DNA of Matt Myers and who he is,” Linguist said.