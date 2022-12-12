UB football's Marcus Fuqua is a third-team Associated Press All-America selection

Marcus Fuqua is the University at Buffalo football team's newest All-American.

Fuqua, a safety, has been selected to the Associated Press' All-America third team. The Associated Press announced its All-America teams Monday.

Fuqua leads the nation with seven interceptions in 12 games this season. The redshirt junior from Southfield, Mich., also has five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a quarterback hurry and 60 tackles.

Fuqua is UB's first All-America selection since 2020, when running back Jaret Patterson was named a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, which joined the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Sporting News.

In its history, UB has 11 first-team All-America selections, five second-team selections and five third-team selections at the Division III and Division I levels, including Fuqua.

The Bulls (6-6) face Georgia Southern (6-6) in the Camellia Bowl at noon Dec. 27 in Montgomery, Ala.