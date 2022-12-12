 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UB football's Marcus Fuqua is a third-team Associated Press All-America selection

  • Updated
  • 0
Toledo Rockets at UB Bulls

Toledo Rockets tight end Lenny Kuhl gets tackled by UB Bulls safety Marcus Fuqua during a football game at UB Stadium in Amherst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Marcus Fuqua is the University at Buffalo football team's newest All-American. 

Fuqua, a safety, has been selected to the Associated Press' All-America third team. The Associated Press announced its All-America teams Monday

Fuqua leads the nation with seven interceptions in 12 games this season. The redshirt junior from Southfield, Mich., also has five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a quarterback hurry and 60 tackles. 

Fuqua is UB's first All-America selection since 2020, when running back Jaret Patterson was named a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, which joined the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Sporting News.

People are also reading…

In its history, UB has 11 first-team All-America selections, five second-team selections and five third-team selections at the Division III and Division I levels, including Fuqua. 

The Bulls (6-6) face Georgia Southern (6-6) in the Camellia Bowl at noon Dec. 27 in Montgomery, Ala. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Assault Charge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News