UB football's James Patterson announces he will pursue NFL draft

James Patterson will test the market in professional football.

Patterson, a linebacker on the University at Buffalo football team, announced Tuesday on his social media accounts that he has declared for the NFL draft.

Patterson completed his fifth season at UB in December, by helping the Bulls defeat Georgia Southern, 23-21, in the Camellia Bowl. Patterson was second on the team in total tackles (120) and solo tackles (69), behind Shaun Dolac (147, 97), and had four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 13 games.

Patterson told The News in August, prior to UB's season, that he returned to UB to help the Bulls return to competitive form after going 4-8 in 2021, Maurice Linguist's first season as head coach.

Patterson's college eligibility effectively ended after the Camellia Bowl, as Patterson played for all five seasons he was at UB. He gained a fifth year after the NCAA granted college athletes an extra year in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was always set here,” Patterson said in August of returning to UB, rather than transferring to another program. “A lot of people were telling me, ‘why don’t you do this, or why don’t you do that?’ I told them, ‘I don’t think so, because Buffalo is my second home.’

“I did something here that nobody else can do anywhere. The city shows love, and shows love for its sports teams, and I probably couldn’t find that somewhere else.”

For his UB career, Patterson finished with 400 tackles, including 209 solo tackles, eight sacks, nine forced fumbles, four interceptions and five passes defended. Patterson is fifth all-time in total tackles at UB, fourth in solo tackles and second in forced fumbles.

Patterson, who is from Glenn Dale, Md., is the second in his family to declare for the NFL draft in the last three seasons. His twin brother, Jaret, announced in January 2021 that he would forgo his remaining eligibility at UB to turn professional, and left UB as one of its most prolific running backs after three seasons. Jaret Patterson is UB's second-leading rusher all-time (3,884 yards), and has the most rushing touchdowns (52) in UB history.

Jaret Patterson joined the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in April 2021, has split time between Washington's active roster and its practice squad and was signed to the Commanders' 53-man roster last week.