UB football's game against Akron postponed indefinitely

The University at Buffalo football team now has one definite shot to become bowl eligible.

The Mid-American Conference announced Saturday that UB’s game against Akron this weekend has been canceled, a day after it was originally postponed from its 3:30 p.m. kickoff time Saturday and tentatively rescheduled for Sunday.

The Bulls (5-6, 4-2 MAC) will now play at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 against Kent State (4-7, 3-4) at UB Stadium. UB needs to win a sixth game to earn bowl eligibility – and that comes down to what could be UB's final game of the regular season. However, the door is open if the game against Akron is rescheduled. The MAC said a decision on rescheduling the Akron-UB game would be made in the next week.

In a statement, the MAC said the game was postponed indefinitely due to severe weather conditions and travel restrictions in the Buffalo area.

“Despite the best efforts of all involved, it is not feasible to play the football game between Akron and Buffalo on Sunday,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a statement. "The game has been postponed indefinitely. The safety of the student-athletes and fans is paramount. We want to be respectful of the efforts of the emergency service personnel in the Buffalo area who are working to assist those in need.”

The Bulls, though, are still in contention for the MAC East Division title and a berth in the MAC Championship game Dec. 3 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Ohio (8-3, 6-1), which is in first place in the MAC East, hosts Bowling Green (6-5, 5-2) in the regular-season finale for both teams at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio, and Ohio must win to win the MAC East and earn a berth in the MAC Championship game.

If UB plays only seven conference games, it can still win the MAC East if it beats Kent State next weekend and Ohio loses to Bowling Green. If both Bowling Green and Kent State win next weekend, then Bowling Green wins the East.

If UB defeats Kent State and Bowling Green defeats Ohio, a UB win against the Flashes would fulfill the MAC's second-tiebreaker criteria -- record against common divisional opponents. Both Ohio and Bowling Green lost to Kent State this season.

But if Ohio loses and if UB can only play seven conference games, rather than eight, the MAC will utilize its uneven-number-of-games tiebreaker policy. That policy was created for situations when multiple teams have the same number of losses but different win totals, have a total games played differential of no more than one game and have played each other at least one time.

This is the first MAC game that has been canceled since the 2020 season, when games were canceled due to Covid-19 interruptions. Those games were declared no contests, and did not count against a team’s record.

In November of 2014, UB’s game against Kent State was canceled after a snowstorm hit Western New York. Kent State’s football team arrived at UB for the game, but Kent State’s equipment truck was stranded in the Southtowns due to the snowstorm.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.