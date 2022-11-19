UB football's game against Akron postponed indefinitely; Bulls still in contention to win MAC East

The University at Buffalo football team now has one definite shot to become bowl eligible. It could have two, depending on how the next week shakes out in the Mid-American Conference.

Even after the MAC announced Saturday that UB’s game against Akron this weekend has been postponed indefinitely, a day after it was originally postponed from Saturday and tentatively rescheduled for Sunday, the Bulls are still in contention to win the MAC East Division title and earn a berth in the MAC Championship game.

In a statement, the MAC said the decision to indefinitely postpone the Akron-UB game was made due to severe weather conditions and travel restrictions in the Buffalo area.

“Despite the best efforts of all involved, it is not feasible to play the football game between Akron and Buffalo on Sunday,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a statement. "The game has been postponed indefinitely. The safety of the student-athletes and fans is paramount. We want to be respectful of the efforts of the emergency service personnel in the Buffalo area who are working to assist those in need.”

The Bulls (5-6, 4-2 MAC) will now play at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 against Kent State (4-7, 3-4) at UB Stadium. UB needs to win a sixth game to earn bowl eligibility, and could win the MAC East.

The MAC said a decision on rescheduling the Akron-UB game would be made in the next week, and UB vice president and director of athletics Mark Alnutt told the News Saturday morning that the possibility of the game being rescheduled hinges upon whether the Bulls win the MAC East Division – a possibility that is still within reach.

How the Bulls can still win the MAC East

Plans are in place to potentially reschedule the Akron-UB game to the weekend of the MAC Championship game on Dec. 3.

The Bulls, though, can still earn a berth in the MAC Championship game at Ford Field in Detroit, and the potential rescheduling of the Akron-UB game is contingent upon the outcome of the MAC’s final week of the regular season.

Ohio (8-3, 6-1) wins the MAC East if it beats Bowling Green on Tuesday in Athens, Ohio.

However, Bowling Green (6-5, 5-2) wins the MAC East if it beats Ohio and if UB loses to Kent State on Nov. 26.

If UB defeats Kent State and Bowling Green defeats Ohio, the Bulls win the MAC East on account of a tiebreaker. It would fulfill the MAC's second-tiebreaker criteria: each team’s record against common divisional opponents. Ohio, Bowling Green and UB each have beaten Miami (Ohio) this season, but both Ohio and Bowling Green lost to Kent State this season.

If UB wins the MAC East, the Akron game will not be rescheduled and UB will play in the MAC Championship game against Toledo, the MAC West winner. But if Ohio or Bowling Green wins the MAC East, the UB-Akron game will be rescheduled to the week of the MAC Championship.

How the decision was made to postpone UB-Akron

UB’s game against Akron was originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium, but the MAC and UB announced Friday morning that the game was postponed, with a tentative reschedule date of Sunday.

The initial postponement came after Buffalo and Western New York were hit with a lake-effect snowstorm that dropped more than six feet of snow on the Southtowns and, as a result, shut down Interstate 90 in both directions between Exit 59 in Dunkirk and Exit 53 at I-190 in Buffalo due to dangerous travel and heavy lake-effect snow.

Saturday morning, the band of snow moved into Buffalo and into the Northtowns; Amherst, East Amherst and parts of Williamsville have gotten anywhere from six to 16 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Alnutt said Akron initially planned to travel Thursday to Western New York, in order to play the game Sunday, but could not find bus availability to travel from northeast Ohio to Western New York, due to some companies’ hesitancy to send drivers into a potentially hazardous travel situation.

UB also considered traveling to Akron to play the game at InfoCision Stadium, but there was no bus availability, in addition to a commercial vehicle ban on I-90, followed by the full shutdown of I-90 between Buffalo and Dunkirk.

Akron’s equipment truck began traveling to UB on Thursday, but had to return to northeast Ohio due to the commercial vehicle ban on I-90.

If Akron had been able to travel, Alnutt said, the Zips’ team and traveling party would have likely taken an alternate route through Erie and Jamestown and onto I-390, but the Zips were also staying at a hotel in the Buffalo city limits; Buffalo announced Saturday morning that a travel ban was in place for the city, in addition to an Erie County travel ban for much of the east and south suburbs.

The decision to indefinitely postpone the game came around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, as Alnutt and UB president Dr. Satish K. Tripathi consulted with Steinbrecher, Akron’s athletic director Charles Guthrie and Akron president Gary L. Miller.

“They tried to do everything willing to make the game happen,” Alnutt said. “We waited until Friday morning to see what happened, from a projected standpoint, and the snowfall. There were still roads shut down and travel bans in place. That was the decision to postpone and look towards Sunday.

“We also discussed the alternate plan of playing the game at a later date. We went through everything, and even this morning, we felt it wasn’t safe for Akron to try to make it up here today, even if they got here this evening, with roads shut down and a commercial-vehicle ban.”

UB and Akron also could not play Monday, due to a MAC bylaw that places a mandatory six-day window between games. Both the Bulls and the Zips have games Nov. 26.

This is the first MAC game that has been canceled since the 2020 season, when games were canceled due to Covid-19 interruptions. Those games were declared no contests, and did not count against a team’s record.

In November of 2014, UB’s game against Kent State was canceled after a snowstorm hit Western New York. Kent State’s football team arrived at UB for the game, but Kent State’s equipment truck was stranded in the Southtowns due to the snowstorm.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.