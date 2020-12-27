UB football's future should be productive, even with potential personnel losses

But even without Patterson and Koonce, the Bulls were still productive, both on offense and defense, in the win against Marshall.

“Two bowl wins, and we’ve won the most games in the Mid-American Conference since 2017, I’ll let you guys decide if we’re on track for what we’re trying to do,” Leipold said. “Every day is a proving day, though. As soon as it hits 2021, we’ll start analyzing and looking at what we’ve got to do to be better in that year. But from where we’re at right now, I’m pleased.

"I’m disappointed we didn’t win a conference championship. We could have. We got outplayed that day. But as far as the other goals, I’m very proud of our staff and our players.”

Here are four points to ponder for UB as it looks ahead to 2021.

The future of the running game

Patterson and his family chose for him not to play in the Camellia Bowl, a week after he sustained a knee injury in the loss to Ball State in the MAC championship game on Dec. 18. Patterson, who has 3,884 rushing yards and a program-best 52 rushing touchdowns in three seasons, has not announced his intentions to enter the NFL draft or to stay at UB. He is facing a mid-January deadline should he want to enter the draft.