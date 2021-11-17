UB football's bowl eligibility hopes end with 33-27 overtime loss to Northern Illinois

The disappointment of missing the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility was obvious, particularly among UB’s upperclassmen, including defensive end Eric Black.

“It’s really disappointing because we’ve kind of gotten almost used to it, going to a bowl these past several years,” Black said. “But I’m really proud of the way we played, honestly, the last game on the field for all the seniors, guys like Jake Fuzak, Jack Klenk, Jake Molinich, Kadofi Wright, dudes that were here before me. I thought we left it all out there, our last game.

“It’s definitely disappointing, but now we’re just focused on finishing the season. Ending the season on a win, nothing can answer any more than that.”

The Bulls close the regular season at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ball State.

‘We’re not going to live in the disappointment,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said.

The first-year Bulls coach then vowed that his team would win its regular-season finale at Ball State.

“We are going to get ourselves prepared to go and beat Ball State on the road and continue to lay the foundation for this program, moving forward, and to build off the good and tough situations that we’ve been in,” he said.