UB football's bowl eligibility hopes end with 33-27 overtime loss to Northern Illinois

Matt Myers stepped forward with his eye on the end zone, hoping to give the University at Buffalo football team its first lead since the second quarter.
But then he lost control of the ball, on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, and a swarm of defenders pounced upon the offering, a fumble recovery that ended UB’s first possession of overtime.
It became UB’s only possession of overtime.
On the next drive, Northern Illinois needed one play to win the game, 33-27, to win the MAC West Division, and to end UB’s hopes of earning bowl eligibility for a fifth straight season.
“I just made a mistake,” said Myers, who made his first start for the Bulls in more than two years. “I didn’t look at it all the way, but I take ownership of it, and I’ve got to be better.”
Clint Ratkovitch’s 25-yard touchdown run on the Huskies’ first possession of overtime ended a game in which the Bulls (4-7, 2-5 Mid-American Conference) rallied to tie the game twice in the fourth quarter, first on Ron Cook Jr’s second touchdown, a 13-yard pass from Myers less than three minutes into the quarter that tied the game at 24-24. Then, Alex McNulty’s 55-yard field goal with 1:10 left – a program record for field-goal distance – ultimately forced overtime, as John Richardson’s 38-yard attempt with one second left went wide left.
The disappointment of missing the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility was obvious, particularly among UB’s upperclassmen, including defensive end Eric Black.
“It’s really disappointing because we’ve kind of gotten almost used to it, going to a bowl these past several years,” Black said. “But I’m really proud of the way we played, honestly, the last game on the field for all the seniors, guys like Jake Fuzak, Jack Klenk, Jake Molinich, Kadofi Wright, dudes that were here before me. I thought we left it all out there, our last game.
“It’s definitely disappointing, but now we’re just focused on finishing the season. Ending the season on a win, nothing can answer any more than that.”
The Bulls close the regular season at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ball State.
‘We’re not going to live in the disappointment,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said.
The first-year Bulls coach then vowed that his team would win its regular-season finale at Ball State.
“We are going to get ourselves prepared to go and beat Ball State on the road and continue to lay the foundation for this program, moving forward, and to build off the good and tough situations that we’ve been in,” he said.
Prior to starting Wednesday, Myers, the former West Seneca West and Bishop Timon-St. Jude quarterback, appeared in eight games in relief this season, throwing for 361 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 42 passing, and has been intercepted once. He replaced Kyle Vantrease last week in a 45-18 loss at Miami (Ohio) and completed seven of 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.
In his first start since Sept. 28, 2019, a 34-20 loss at Miami (Ohio), Myers (16 for 23 passing, 162 yards, touchdown) helped keep the Bulls in lockstep with the Huskies, who aimed to clinch the West Division on Wednesday, in the first half.
Then, a little more than three minutes into the second half, Antario Brown’s 47-yard touchdown run – on NIU’s second play of its second drive of the half – gave the Huskies a 17-10 lead, and Clint Ratkovich’s 3-yard run opened the lead to 24-10 a little more than four minutes later.
But with less than four minutes left in the third, Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi fumbled the ball behind the line of scrimmage after he was sacked by Black, who recovered the ball at the Huskies 27. Two plays later, Cook’s 22-yard touchdown run with 3:06 left in the third cut NIU’s lead to 24-17.
Then, boosted by Dylan McDuffie’s 29-yard run that got the Bulls into NIU territory, Myers' 13-yard touchdown pass to Cook helped the Bulls tie the game at 24-24 early in the fourth.
The Huskies reached the UB 9 on 13 plays in a span of more than seven minutes in the fourth quarter, but Marcus Fuqua broke up Lombardi’s third-down pass, and Richardson’s 27-yard field goal with 4:58 left in the fourth gave the Huskies a 27-24 lead.
Then with 1:10 left in regulation, McNulty’s 55-yard field goal tied the game at 27-27, and Richardson missed a 38-yard field goal with one second left, which sent the game to overtime.
“All the guys did was go out there and fight their butt off,” Linguist said. “The sideline was electric, all night. The energy was outstanding and the belief in the locker room was really strong. We just didn’t make a play at the end and there’s no one single play that ever defines a game because there are so many plays that are involved and so many moving parts. You can point to a number of things, but at the end of the day, I am really proud of the guys.”