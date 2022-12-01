UB football's Alex McNulty, Shaun Dolac, Marcus Fuqua earn All-MAC first-team honors

University at Buffalo kicker Alex McNulty has made program history.

McNulty, a fifth-year senior from Caledonia and McQuaid Jesuit, became the first UB player to be named the Mid-American Conference’s special teams player of the year, as the MAC announced its all-conference awards Wednesday.

He is one of three Bulls players to earn first-team honors from the conference, joining linebacker Shaun Dolac and safety Marcus Fuqua.

McNulty is 20 for 23 on field goals and 37 for 38 on point-after kicks, and his 20 field goals are a single-season program record. McNulty is UB’s career leader in extra points (159) and career points by a kicker (294), and is second in program history with 45 career field goals. He needs three field goals to tie the program record of 48, set by Adam Mitcheson (2015-18).

McNulty was also one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, given annually to the top kicker in college football.

Dolac, a West Seneca East graduate, leads the nation with 86 solo tackles and is fifth in the nation and leads the MAC with 122 tackles. Dolac set a single-season program record for solo tackles, and has added 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 11 games.

Fuqua, a junior, leads the MAC with five interceptions and is one of nine players tied seventh nationally in that statistical category. He was named the Bronko Nagurski National Player of the Week after had three interceptions in a 34-27 win Oct. 22 against Toledo, and has 53 tackles, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 11 games.

UB linebacker James Patterson was an All-MAC second-team selection. Wide receiver Quian Williams, and offensive linemen Desmond Bessent and Gabe Wallace were third-team selections.

UB (5-6, 4-3 MAC) closes the regular season at 1 p.m Friday against Akron (2-9, 1-6) at UB Stadium. The Bulls need a win to become bowl-eligible. The MAC currently has five bowl-eligible teams (Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Ohio) and six guaranteed bowl tie-ins.