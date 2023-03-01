The University at Buffalo football team will kick off its 2023 Mid-American Conference schedule during the second week of conference play, but will also play in four midweek games in the final four weeks of the regular season.

The MAC released its football schedule Wednesday morning, and the Bulls will open their conference schedule Sept. 30 at Akron, then host Central Michigan a week later at UB Stadium. The MAC will open its conference schedule with two games Sept. 23: Ohio at Bowling Green and Western Michigan at Toledo.

UB’s four midweek games are on Halloween night – Oct. 31 at Toledo – and then home against Ohio on Nov. 7, at Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 15, and the Bulls close the regular season Nov. 21 against Eastern Michigan at UB Stadium.

The Bulls are playing four nonconference games in the first four weeks of the season: the season opener Sept. 2 at Wisconsin, its home opener Sept. 9 at UB Stadium against FCS opponent Fordham, Sept. 15 against Liberty and Sept. 23 at Louisiana.

The MAC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 2 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Kickoff times and TV assignments for the first three weeks and for midweek MACtion games will be announced later this spring.

UB football's 2023 schedule

Sept. 2 at Wisconsin

Sept. 9 Fordham

Sept. 16 Liberty

Sept. 23 at Louisiana

Sept. 30 at Akron*

Oct. 7 vs. Central Michigan*

Oct. 14 vs. Bowling Green*

Oct. 21 at Kent State*

Oct. 31 at Toledo*

Nov. 7 vs. Ohio*

Nov. 15 at Miami (Ohio)*

Nov. 21 vs. Eastern Michigan*

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.