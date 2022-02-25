UB football won't host MACtion games in November

There will be no MACtion at UB Stadium this season.

The Mid-American Conference released its football schedules for the 2022 season on Friday, and the University at Buffalo will have only two midweek night games on its schedule in 2022, both on the road.

UB will play Nov. 1 at Ohio, and Nov. 9 at Central Michigan. Its final two games of the season are home games on the last two Saturdays of November: Nov. 19 against Akron and Nov. 26 against Kent State.

UB will open its MAC schedule Sept. 24 at Eastern Michigan. A week later, the Bulls will open their home conference schedule Oct. 1 against Miami (Ohio) at UB Stadium.

UB will play Oct. 8 at Bowling Green, and will host Toledo on Oct. 22 at UB Stadium.

Don’t expect either of those games against Akron and Kent State to shift to mid-week dates, either. A MAC spokesperson told the News on Friday in an email that the conference schedule is “set in stone” and not subject to change.

Mid-week games have enhanced the MAC’s visibility, as they are primarily televised on ESPN’s platforms, and UB has had at least one mid-week home MACtion game in the last five seasons.