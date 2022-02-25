UB football won't host MACtion games in November

There will be no MACtion at UB Stadium this season.
The Mid-American Conference released its football schedules for the 2022 season on Friday, and the University at Buffalo will have only two midweek night games on its schedule in 2022, both on the road.
UB will play Nov. 1 at Ohio, and Nov. 9 at Central Michigan. Its final two games of the season are home games on the last two Saturdays of November: Nov. 19 against Akron and Nov. 26 against Kent State.
UB will open its MAC schedule Sept. 24 at Eastern Michigan. A week later, the Bulls will open their home conference schedule Oct. 1 against Miami (Ohio) at UB Stadium.
UB will play Oct. 8 at Bowling Green, and will host Toledo on Oct. 22 at UB Stadium.
Don’t expect either of those games against Akron and Kent State to shift to mid-week dates, either. A MAC spokesperson told the News on Friday in an email that the conference schedule is “set in stone” and not subject to change.
Mid-week games have enhanced the MAC’s visibility, as they are primarily televised on ESPN’s platforms, and UB has had at least one mid-week home MACtion game in the last five seasons.
The Bulls only had one mid-week home game last year, a 33-27 loss in overtime to Northern Illinois that was broadcast on ESPN2 with a listed attendance of 13,097. That game drew 516,000 viewers, according to SportsMediaWatch.com, a website that tracks viewing trends and analytics of sports broadcasts.
UB had one mid-week home game in 2020, a 42-10 win against Miami (Ohio). The 2020 season was shortened to six regular-season games due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the MAC did not allow fans or tailgating at its football games in 2020.
UB had one mid-week home game in 2019, two mid-week home games in 2018, one mid-week home game in 2017 and one mid-week home game in 2016.
The MAC will release kickoff times and television assignments later this spring for the first three weeks of the season and for its midweek games.
All remaining game times and TV assignments will be announced 12 days prior to scheduled games.
The Bulls were 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the MAC in 2021. The Bulls open spring practices March 29, with the spring game scheduled for noon April 30 at UB Stadium.
UB will open the 2022 season Sept. 3 at Maryland, then play its home opener Sept. 10 against Holy Cross, an FCS program, at UB Stadium. The Bulls play Sept. 17 at Coastal Carolina, then play their final nonconference game Oct. 15 at Massachusetts.
2022 UB football schedule
Sept. 3 at Maryland
Sept. 10 vs. Holy Cross