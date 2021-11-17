UB football without QB Kyle Vantrease for home finale against Northern Illinois

The University at Buffalo football team will play its final home game of the season without starting quarterback Kyle Vantrease.

Vantrease was in street clothes, with his right arm in a sling during warmups prior to the Bulls' 7 p.m. kickoff against Northern Illinois at UB Stadium. Vantrease has started all 10 of UB's games this season, throwing for 1,836 yards and eight touchdowns.

UB coach Maurice Linguist said last week that Vantrease remained day to day and would be a game-time decision against the Huskies.

Instead, expect Matt Myers to start against Northern Illinois for the Bulls. Myers will make his first start at quarterback for the Bulls since Sept. 28, 2019 in a 34-20 loss at Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 28, 2019.

Myers, the former West Seneca West and Bishop Timon-St. Jude quarterback, has appeared in eight games this season. He has thrown for 361 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 42 passing, and has been intercepted once. He replaced Vantrease last week in a 45-18 loss at Miami (Ohio) and completed seven of 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.