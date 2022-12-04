UB football will face Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern in Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27

The University at Buffalo football team has been in this spot before, but the environment surrounding its last trip to a bowl game was very different.

The Bulls learned Sunday afternoon they will make their second trip to the Camellia Bowl in three seasons, and will face Georgia Southern in the bowl game at noon, Dec. 27, in Montgomery, Ala.

The last time the Bulls visited Montgomery, they beat Marshall, 17-10, in a Christmas Day bowl game in 2020, but they didn’t get the full bowl-week experience. Much of the country was in Covid-19 protocols, which limited many of the bowl-week activities such as social events and visits to local destinations.

"We really get to experience the full bowl of the Camellia Bowl," said UB linebacker James Patterson, who will play in his fourth bowl game at UB. "We really didn't get to experience a lot of things as a normal bowl team would, so I'm just glad that we're bowling and I'm glad that a lot of younger guys, guys who didn't get to go to a bowl, are going bowling.”

The Bulls, though, could face some uncertainty as they prepare for the Camellia Bowl. Hours before the Mid-American Conference and UB announced the Bulls’ bowl destination and opponent, the Athletic reported that second-year UB coach Maurice Linguist is a top candidate to become the head coach at Cincinnati, to replace Luke Fickell, who was named head coach at Wisconsin last week.

Linguist declined to comment to The News on the report, which also named Kent State coach Sean Lewis as a finalist for the opening, or if he has been in contact with Cincinnati about the opening. Two sources told The News, though, that Linguist informed his players he has been in contact with Cincinnati about the opening.

“I have a program to protect and a program to make sure that we keep focused,” Linguist told The News. “What I want to tell you is that all my energy is on this program, and nothing else.

“I think it’s also a credit to what we’re capable of doing. You bring in the No. 1 recruiting class in the MAC and you play in bowl games, it gets people’s attention. But all of my attention is on this team and winning this bowl game.”

The Bulls (6-6) have some immediate familiarity with Georgia Southern (6-6) of the Sun Belt Conference, particularly with its quarterback: Kyle Vantrease was UB’s starting quarterback the last three seasons before he joined the Eagles as a graduate transfer in January.

Vantrease has thrown for 3,901 yards and 25 touchdowns and has been intercepted 15 times on 343-of-559 passing in 12 games this season with the Eagles. Vantrease started 26 games in four seasons at UB, including 25 consecutive starts from Oct. 5, 2019 to Nov. 9, 2021, and finished with 4,755 yards and 25 touchdowns, from 2017-2021 at UB.

Vantrease retweeted Georgia Southern's bowl announcement and wrote, "Let's get it then," with an emoji of pair of eyes.

“It’s going to be great competition, and I can’t really wait to get after him and just show him that after all these years of him being in a red (non-contact) jersey (at UB), he’s going to be in a different-colored jersey,” Patterson said, laughing. “I can’t wait to really just put that pain on him.”

UB earned bowl eligibility by winning its sixth regular-season game, a 23-22 win Friday against Akron at UB Stadium.

Georgia Southern, under first-year head coach Clay Helton, also earned bowl eligibility in its final regular-season game a 51-48, double-overtime win Nov. 26 against Appalachian State.

“They’re developing and building their program, and it’s the same thing we’re doing here,” Linguist said. “I think there’s a great sweet spot we want to live in where we want to continue to grow, continue to get better and we want to make this a fun experience and a great experience for the guys. Ultimately, this is Division I college football. We want to go put yourself in a position to go win.”

The Bulls are bowl-eligible for the fifth time in six seasons, and play in a bowl game for the sixth time in the program’s history at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. That, Patterson said, has re-established an expectation in the program, after UB went 4-8 in 2021, its first losing season since 2016, when the Bulls went 2-10.

“That's the expectation," Patterson said. "This is what I want it be known for. UB is always going to be known for multiple bowl games and going to MAC championships. It doesn't matter who's here. I want the guys to know that we have a standard, we have things that we need to accomplish and that's what we needed to do.”

Quarterback Cole Snyder — Vantrease’s successor at UB – will play in his first bowl game, after transferring from Rutgers in January.

“You get 15 extra practices and get the young guys going, and really lay the foundation for next year,” Snyder said. “Me, personally, I’m ready to attack every day and get going.

“We’re going to take this time to get healthy, reboot and get our mindset right. It’s a little bit of a ways away, it’s a later bowl game, and we’re going to take full advantage of that and we’re going to be ready to go, come Dec. 27.”

UB’s previous bowl games

2008: Lost to Connecticut in the International Bowl, 38-20

2013: Lost to San Diego State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 49-24

2018: Lost to Troy in the Dollar General Bowl, 42-32

2019: Won against Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl, 31-9

2021: Won against Marshall in the Camellia Bowl, 17-10

*-UB was bowl-eligible at 6-6 in 2017, but was not picked to play in a bowl game.