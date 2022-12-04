 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB football will face Georgia Southern in Camellia Bowl

  • Updated
Akron Zips at UB Bulls

Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Quian Williams (3) celebrates with Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Justin Marshall after scoring a touchdown to give his team a 23-22 lead late in the fourth quarter at UB Stadium in Amherst on Dec. 2, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
The University at Buffalo football team will head to Alabama in December, again. To make it interesting, the Bulls will face a former UB quarterback in their final game of the season.

UB (6-6) will face Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl at noon Dec. 27 in Montgomery, Ala. It’s UB’s second trip to the Camellia Bowl in three seasons, as the Bulls defeated Marshall 17-10 in the 2020 Camellia Bowl.

Kyle Vantrease, who joined Georgia Southern (6-6) in January as a graduate transfer, is Georgia Southern’s quarterback and has thrown for 3,901 yards and 25 touchdowns and has been intercepted 15 times on 343-of-559 passing in 12 games this season.

UB earned bowl eligibility with a 23-22 win against Akron on Friday, which made the program bowl eligible for the fifth time in six seasons, and for the seventh time in its history as an FBS program. Georgia Southern, under first-year head coach Clay Helton, also earned bowl eligibility in its final regular-season game a 51-48, double-overtime win Nov. 26 against Appalachian State.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

