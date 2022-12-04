UB football will face Georgia Southern in Camellia Bowl

The University at Buffalo football team will head to Alabama in December, again. To make it interesting, the Bulls will face a former UB quarterback in their final game of the season.

UB (6-6) will face Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl at noon Dec. 27 in Montgomery, Ala. It’s UB’s second trip to the Camellia Bowl in three seasons, as the Bulls defeated Marshall 17-10 in the 2020 Camellia Bowl.

Kyle Vantrease, who joined Georgia Southern (6-6) in January as a graduate transfer, is Georgia Southern’s quarterback and has thrown for 3,901 yards and 25 touchdowns and has been intercepted 15 times on 343-of-559 passing in 12 games this season.

UB earned bowl eligibility with a 23-22 win against Akron on Friday, which made the program bowl eligible for the fifth time in six seasons, and for the seventh time in its history as an FBS program. Georgia Southern, under first-year head coach Clay Helton, also earned bowl eligibility in its final regular-season game a 51-48, double-overtime win Nov. 26 against Appalachian State.