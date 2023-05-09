Justin Marshall spent his one season at the University at Buffalo getting ready for a future in professional football. The graduate transfer and a wide receiver learned that in the course of preparation, minding the details matters.

He also learned at UB that pursuing a pro career wasn’t just about speed or statistics. It was also about personal growth, away from the field.

“The things I learned at UB are things that have helped me in life,” said Marshall, who was UB’s leading receiver in 2022. “I was coming from a Power Five program at Louisville, where I was pampered. But at UB, they taught me to fend for myself, and to be a better father. And having the chance to finally show how much of a leader I was, and to learn how to be a better leader.”

Marshall is expected to join the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie minicamp this week as an undrafted free agent. He’s one of three players that UB announced would join NFL rookie minicamps this month.

Marshall, though, is the only player from the 2022 roster who has signed as an undrafted free agent. Linebacker James Patterson was invited to the Bills’ rookie camp, which opens Friday in Orchard Park, and offensive lineman Desmond Bessent participated in the Chicago Bears’ rookie camp last weekend, but he was not signed.

Kyle Vantrease, a quarterback at UB from 2017-22 who played this season at Georgia Southern, was in the Indianapolis Colts’ rookie minicamp last weekend, and will participate in Tampa Bay’s rookie minicamp, which begins Friday. Eric Black, a defensive end who played at UB from 2017-21 and played this season at Stony Brook, was in the New York Giants’ rookie minicamp last weekend.

The Bulls did not have any players selected in the NFL draft. Defensive end Malcolm Koonce is the most recent UB football player to be drafted; the Las Vegas Raiders chose Koonce at No. 79 in the third round in 2021.

However, Marshall is the latest in a line of former Bulls to latch on with NFL teams as free agents or as rookie minicamp invitees, a group that includes running back Jaret Patterson (Washington Commanders), quarterback-turned-tight end Tyree Jackson (Philadelphia Eagles), defensive end Demone Harris (Houston Texans) and cornerback Cam Lewis (Buffalo Bills).

One of the benefits of signing as a free agent with the Falcons, Marshall said, was that he had a say in where he would sign, rather than being drafted to a franchise. Marshall is from Conyers, Ga., outside Atlanta, and had a private workout with the Falcons before the draft as a local prospect.

“It was a blessing in disguise,” Marshall said. “I had hopes of getting drafted, and now I have the opportunity to be around my family and my daughter, Riley.”

Marshall is one of 12 wide receivers on the Falcons’ roster, led by Drake London, Atlanta’s leading receiver in 2022. Marshall is also one of six undrafted free agents the Falcons signed, including wide receivers Keilahn Harris of Oklahoma Baptist University and Xavier Malone of Henderson State.

“I bring a lot of size and speed to the offense,” said the 6-foot-3 Marshall, who led the Bulls in receiving yards (837 yards on 64 catches) and receiving touchdowns (nine) in 13 games. “I can run the short routes, intermediate routes, deep routes and go for the long ball.

"And I’m a winner. I don’t like to lose, and I will do anything I can not to lose.”

Marshall had 36 catches for 544 yards and a touchdown in four seasons at Louisville before becoming one of the Mid-American Conference’s more dynamic receivers, and helping the Bulls win the Camellia Bowl in December.

Now, as a pro, he aims to sharpen the skills that helped him get signed: to be detail-oriented, to study film, to quickly learn the Falcons’ playbook and to take care of himself, physically and psychologically.

“I also have to thank Coach Mo, so, so much,” Marshall said of UB coach Maurice Linguist. “Everything that he told me would happen, it happened, and it was beautiful to be able to experience that with my teammates at UB.”

Three Bulls to CFL

Three former UB players have signed with Canadian Football League teams: wide receiver Quian Williams, cornerback Isaiah King and defensive end/long snapper Damian Jackson.

Williams and King signed with the Toronto Argonauts, and Jackson signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Williams caught 125 passes for 1,578 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons at UB, and King had 78 tackles, 10 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in five seasons with the Bulls. Jackson had 27 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in one season at UB, and has trained to become a long snapper.