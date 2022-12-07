 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB football wide receiver Jamari Gassett, center Jack Hasz enter transfer portal

  • Updated
Buffalo vs. Holy Cross Football

UB Bulls wide receiver Justin Marshall celebrates with wide receiver Jamari Gassett after scoring a touchdown.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
The departures continue for the University at Buffalo football program, two days after the NCAA’s window for Football Bowl Subdivision athletes to enter the transfer portal opened.

Jamari Gassett, UB's third-leading wide receiver, and Jack Hasz, UB's starting center, were two of four players to announce Wednesday that they will enter the transfer portal. By 4 p.m. Wednesday, 10 players from this year's Bulls roster had announced their intentions to enter the portal. 

UB (6-6) faces Georgia Southern (6-6) in the Camellia Bowl at noon Dec. 27 in Montgomery, Ala. 

Gassett, a sophomore, had 28 catches for 347 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season, including a season-high 85 yards on four catches in a win Oct. 15 at Massachusetts. 

Gassett, however, did not play in two of UB's final three regular-season games due to a leg injury he sustained Nov. 1 in a loss at Ohio. 

Hasz, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, started all 12 of UB's regular-season games this season, and can play center and guard. 

Janik Ogunlade, an offensive lineman, and Floyd Dozier, a defensive lineman, also announced on social media that they will enter the transfer portal. 

The entry period for FBS athletes to enter the transfer portal continues through Jan. 18.

