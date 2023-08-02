Watch List Season has started.
The University at Buffalo football team opens its season Sept. 2 at Wisconsin, and its top players are already being recognized on preseason watch lists, including safety Marcus Fuqua, who was tied for the national lead in interceptions (seven) in 2022, and linebacker Shaun Dolac, a West Seneca East graduate who led the nation with 97 solo tackles.
The Buffalo News will keep track of UB's watch list candidates; the National College Football Awards Association will release its preseason awards through August 14.
July 17
Shrine Bowl 1000
Shrine Bowl scouts pick the top all-star game eligible players from all levels of college football — includes players in final year of eligibility.
People are also reading…
Daymond Williams, DL
Max Michel, DE
Ron Cook Jr., RB
Marcus Fuqua, S
Gabe Wallace, OL
Joe Andreessen, LB
Aug. 1
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Most outstanding defensive player
Marcus Fuqua, S
Shaun Dolac, LB
Outland Trophy
Top interior lineman
Daymond Williams, DT
Aug. 2
Lou Groza Award
Top kicker
Alex McNulty, K
Contact Rachel via email at rlenzi@buffnews.com, or via direct message at twitter.com/rachelmlenzi or instagram.com/rlenzireporter.