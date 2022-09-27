UB football wants to build on first win as it hosts Miami (Ohio)

Shaun Dolac recognized something when he reflected on the University at Buffalo football team’s first win of the season, three days later.

That first victory was satisfying, but it wasn’t enough. Instead, it’s become a baseline for the Bulls, who play their first home game since Sept. 10 when they host Miami (Ohio) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium.

“Last week, we laid our foundation,” the linebacker from West Seneca East said. “We finally finished a game, and that set a foundation for this week, to keep going with that 1-0 mindset. That’s going to be consistent, and each week, each day, every day we come out on the field, we’ve got to fight, and we’ve got to continue to work and make each other better.”

The Bulls (1-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) shook off an 0-3 start to earn a 50-31 win last weekend at Eastern Michigan. With a win – and a conference win, no, less – in hand, the Bulls have to show that they can continue to ride the wave they created.

“Now, we know that we can win,” said UB running back Mike Washington, who is ninth in the MAC in total rushing yards (218). “Now, it’s time we go on a run. That’s how we’ve been moving, and that’s how we’ve been thinking, throughout the week.”

Against the RedHawks (2-2), the Bulls will face a stout defensive team. Miami is second in the MAC in total defense (353.5 yards per game) and leads the MAC and is 11th in the nation in rushing defense, allowing a scant 83.5 yards per game.

Also, for the second week in a row, the Bulls will face a team that upset a Power Five opponent; Miami beat Northwestern, 17-14, on Graham Nicholson’s 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in the game.

“You could have said the same thing about Eastern, after they came off a win against Arizona State,” Washington said. “All we did was play UB football and we came out with the win. We played sound football, we executed and we dominated, the whole game. With this game coming up, it’s really about trusting our preparation to win a game, just like how we did last week.”

Washington saw how UB’s offense fed off the momentum of a defensive stop or a turnover on downs by the defense at Eastern Michigan, and how it fueled his team’s endurance, particularly on offense. UB finished with a season-high 498 yards.

“(UB safety) Jahmin Muse mentioned it being a dog fight, every game,” Washington said. “No matter what, we’re never going to back down. What he said wasn’t a lie, at all. That’s an everybody thing. Nobody is going to back down. They’re always going to throw the first punch, and if we don’t throw the first punch, we’ll always keep fighting, no matter what.

“With that, if we continue to do that on a day-to-day basis, on a week-to-week basis, on a game-to-game basis we’ve got a chance to go far in this conference.”

The Bulls also face a challenge in Miami, which opens its conference schedule Saturday. The RedHawks have finished at least .500 in the MAC in the last six seasons, and are 30-12 in their last 42 conference games.

Additionally, Miami is the winningest program in the MAC (709 wins) and has the most conference championships (16).

“Because of the success they’ve had, they expect to be in hard-fought battles, and they expect to win,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said. “They've had a lot of success at Miami and have done a really good job over a long period of time. I think they play very hard. They play together. These games are also coming down to a test of your foundation, as well as the program.

“We’re coming off a lot of lessons, good and bad. We're coming off some success. It’s how we handle ourselves moving forward. So much of the midseason games are about you doing what you do well. We don't have to be the best team in the nation. We’ve got to just play very, very well at 3:30 on Saturday and be the best team in the stadium.”