 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UB football vs. Akron postponed, UB women's basketball vs. Princeton canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
Toledo Rockets at UB Bulls

The UB sideline celebrates as running back Ron Cook Jr. earns enough for a first down during the fourth quarter of a football game against the Toledo Rockets at UB Stadium in Amherst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The University at Buffalo athletic department and the Mid-American Conference announced Friday morning that UB's scheduled football game Saturday against Akron has been postponed, and that the MAC is considering playing the game Sunday.

UB also announced its women's basketball game against Princeton, scheduled for noon Saturday at Alumni Arena, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Instead, UB will open its home women's basketball schedule at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Mercyhurst at Alumni Arena. 

The postponements come after a lake-effect storm hit Buffalo and Western New York. The storm is expected to shift north Friday, and areas of the Southtowns could get nearly two more feet of snow.

The football game, originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday could be moved to Sunday, given weather and travel conditions. The MAC did not give any initial indication of where or when the game could be played Sunday, if that happens. 

People are also reading…

"The Conference will continue to explore opportunities to play the game and will provide more information as it becomes available," the MAC said in a statement Friday morning.

However, Mark Alnutt, UB's vice president and director of athletics, said in a statement from the athletic department that the game will be played Sunday, if weather allows and if Akron can arrive safely to UB.

"The safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as well as the safety of Akron's football program is of the utmost importance to us," Alnutt said. "After discussions with Akron and the Mid-American Conference, we felt the right decision was to postpone the game. We are monitoring the situation and should weather permit and Akron can arrive safely, we will play the game on Sunday."

UB (5-5, 4-2 MAC) needs one win to become bowl-eligible, and game against Akron (1-9, 0-6) is its second-to-last game of the season. The Bulls close the regular season Nov. 26 against Kent State at UB Stadium. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News