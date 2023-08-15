Less than three weeks remain until the University at Buffalo football team’s season opener Sept. 2 at Wisconsin, which means the Bulls still have some time to evaluate their personnel.

The first game of the season inches closer, though, which means UB’s coaching staff will have to make some lineup decisions as they tear off the calendar pages and prepare to face the No. 19 Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Roster turnover after last season has created new necessities at several positions.

In particular, the Bulls have to restock at wide receiver, a position where they lost their top two players and 1,580 receiving yards. They’ll have to decide on a No. 2 quarterback to be the understudy to Cole Snyder, who threw for 3,030 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. They have to replenish the secondary, which returns third-team All-American safety Marcus Fuqua and cornerback Caleb Offord, but lost safety Jahmin Muse, nickelback Keyshawn Cobb and cornerback Isaiah King.

UB coach Maurice Linguist said Tuesday at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse that he anticipates more clarity on personnel decisions after the Bulls’ second intrasquad scrimmage Saturday.

“We’ll spend some time in the next 24 to 48 hours after the scrimmage and really have some real conversations about who’s doing work, and when we move one guy to one position, how does that affect others?” Linguist said.

“And then we’re going to continue to develop throughout the season. The goal is, you know, you go into the season one way, but you’ve got to continue to develop the roster, all the way through.”

A year ago, Snyder was competing to be UB’s starting quarterback. So far in the preseason, CJ Ogbonna and Gunnar Gray are the top candidates to become Snyder’s understudy.

“The coaches are going to see how we do in training camp, and we’ll see how that goes,” said Gray, a transfer from San Diego (California) Mesa College “It’s fun. It’s good. It’s a lot of competition, which is a good thing, because it brings the best out of people.”

Three takeaways from Linguist’s first preseason press conference Tuesday:

Defining roster depth: Linguist said that while the two-deep is a priority for setting his team’s initial roster, UB wants to cultivate depth and emphasize development for the course of the season. A season can stretch into late December, with the possibility of playing in the MAC Championship game and in a bowl game. And a lot can happen in that span: Players get injured or leave the team – which happened last season. Between the regular-season finale Dec. 2 against Akron and the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27, 14 UB players entered the transfer portal and three opted out of the bowl game. UB had to rely on players who came off the bench and didn’t get a lot of playing time in the bowl win.

“In the bowl game, Tajay Ahmed was our leading rusher, but he wasn’t the guy rolling out there in Game 1 for us a year ago,” Linguist said. “It’s something you pay special attention to. Jalen McNair started for us at nickel, but he didn’t start the season off that way. Devin Grant started for us at safety and we won a bowl game. He didn’t start the season off that way. We take a lot of pride in our plan for development, over the course of the season and, really, over 365 days a year.”

Solidifying the team’s identity: Linguist outlined what he wants his team’s identity to be this season: a team that handles adversity, whether it’s facing a halftime deficit or an injury that drastically changes the lineup. A team that can create and maximize plays offensively and can play aggressive defensively. A team that can be fundamentally sound and can finish games.

“We look at ourselves extremely objectively,” Linguist said. “We look at ourselves from a lot of angles. We can go through everything that we need to work on and build on what we do well, make some of these weaknesses that we had a year ago, raise the floor with those things, we feel like we can continue with the development of this program.”

Facing a nationally ranked team: The Bulls aren’t intimidated by the fact that Wisconsin is the No. 19 team in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll, but recognize the stature of the program, one that Linguist considers one of college football’s blue bloods.

Linguist is keeping his team’s focus on its internal preparation.

“How can we do what we do better?” he said. “How can we find ways to improve what we’re doing a little bit better? How do we want to slant route a little bit better? We improve our daily process.

“How do we go about our schedule and what needs to get changed, adjusted? It’s consistently looking at ourselves from a lot of different angles. And we’ll turn the page at the time needed to continue to look outward, in terms of what we have in front of us. But from a Wisconsin standpoint, I think it’s going to be, certainly, a big challenge for us, and we’re looking forward to it.”