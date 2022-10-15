UB football tops UMass for fourth win in a row, as showdown with Toledo looms

That’s four wins in a row for the University at Buffalo football team.

UB quarterback Cole Snyder threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns, and Jamari Gassett caught four passes for 85 yards as the Bulls defeated Massachusetts 34-7 in a nonconference game Saturday at McGuirk Stadium in Amherst, Mass.

The Bulls (4-3) earned their only nonconference win in their four nonconference games this season, but are on a four-game winning streak going into what is likely its biggest game this season against Toledo at 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22) in a Mid-American Conference crossover game at UB Stadium.

With a 3-0 conference record, UB entered the weekend in first place in the MAC East Division, while Toledo entered the weekend in first in the MAC West. Toledo played Saturday afternoon at Kent State.

Against UMass, UB finished with 480 yards of offense, while its defense held the Minutemen (1-6) to 220 yards.

By the time UB took a 24-7 lead at halftime, the Bulls had accrued 316 yards of offense – the Bulls entered averaging 385.2 yards – and UB allowed UMass just 128 yards of offense in the first half. By comparison, UB running backs Mike Washington, Al-Jay Henderson and Ron Cook Jr. combined for 138 rushing yards in the first half, including Henderson’s 84-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Henderson led all rushers with 99 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

In addition to holding UMass’ offense to 220 yards, UB’s defensive line had four sacks, and safety Keyshawn Cobb had a quarterback hurry. Cobb and James Patterson also led UB’s defense with seven tackles each.

UB’s offense finished with 480 yards, the third time in four weeks it has finished with at least 466 yards of offense. UB had 498 yards in a 50-31 win Sept. 24 at Eastern Michigan and 466 yards in a 38-7 win last weekend at Bowling Green. UB also finished 8 for 15 (53.3%) on third-down conversions; UB entered the game at 37% (33 for 90) on third-down conversions in its first six games.

Snyder, UB’s quarterback, finished 20-for-31 passing and was intercepted twice by the Minutemen, whose defense also broke up seven passes, including two breakups by Josh Wallace.

UB took a 3-0 lead against UMass on Alex McNulty’ 39-yard field goal less than five minutes into the game, and faced fourth-and-4 from the UMass 4 on a drive that bridged the first and second quarters. Snyder found Quian Williams open in the top corner of the end zone for a touchdown that opened UB’s lead to 10-0 four seconds into the second.

Then, less than three minutes into the second, Henderson slipped through a hole created by the offensive line to score on an 84-yard run on UB’s second play from scrimmage, which gave UB a 17-0 lead.

UMass cut UB’s lead to 10 on Ellis Merriweather’s 5-yard touchdown run with 7:42 left in the half, but less than two minutes later, Justin Marshall’s 49-yard touchdown catch on third-and-10 gave UB a 24-7 lead.

UB took a 27-7 lead on McNulty’s second field goal, also a 39-yard kick, with 5:54 left in the third. Cole Harrity’s first touchdown at UB – a 27-yard pass from Snyder – gave UB a 34-7 lead three minutes into the fourth.