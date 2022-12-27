UB football tops Georgia Southern, 23-21, to win Camellia Bowl

The University at Buffalo football team was depleted by injuries and its roster diminished by attrition and departures, no thanks to the draw of the transfer portal and the lure of opting out for players to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Still, the Bulls were undaunted in the Camellia Bowl. They counted on their reserves and depth to earn a 23-21 win against Georgia Southern on Tuesday at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

Tajay Ahmed (Starpoint) had 27 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Alex McNulty kicked three field goals to help the Bulls (7-6) to their second Camellia Bowl win in three seasons. UB also won the 2020 Camellia Bowl.

How it happened: Daymond Williams’ third-down stop of Tyler Jordan at the UB 6 (a loss of four yards by Jordan), set up Alex Raynor’s 23-yard field goal four minutes into the second quarter.

On the ensuing drive, the Bulls converted a pair of third-downs on pass plays by quarterback Cole Snyder, including a 12-yard catch by Quian Williams on third-and-11 that put the Bulls at the Eagles 32, and set up Justin Marshall’s touchdown catch on the next play, which helped the Bulls take a 7-3 lead with 7:46 left in the half.

Georgia Southern reached the UB 3 on five plays, but on third-and-goal from the UB 3, James Patterson’s diving stop against OJ Arnold – a play in which Patterson lost his helmet – forced the Eagles to kick their second field goal, which cut UB’s lead to 7-6 with 5:42 left in the first half.

Then, with 45 seconds left in the first half, Ahmed scored his first touchdown of the season, a 5-yard run that opened UB’s lead to 14-6 at the half, which came three plays after Marshall’s 12-yard touchdown catch was overruled by officials as he had stepped out of bounds on the play.

Quian Williams’ turnover in the opening seconds of the second half set up Georgia Southern’s game-tying drive.

On Georgia Southern’s first play after the turnover, quarterback Kyle Vantrease and the Eagles need only two plays to tie the game at 14-14, less than 30 seconds into the second half: Vantrease connected with Joshua Thompson for a 79-yard touchdown, then completed the 2-point conversion throw to Jjay McAfee.

Alex McNulty kicked a 33-yard field goal five minutes into the third, after Georgia Southern broke up Snyder's third-down pass attempt. But on Georgia Southern’s next possession, Shaun Dolac forced a fumble after a catch, and Jalen McNair recovered the ball to put the Bulls at the Eagles 18.

However, despite Snyder’s run that included a Josh Allen-esque leap to put the Bulls at the 2, UB had to settle for a field goal on that drive, as McNulty's 23-yard field goal opens UB's lead to 20-14 with 6:57 left in the third. McNulty’s third field goal – a 20-yard kick – gave the Bulls a nine-point lead with 8:38 left in the fourth.

The Eagles, though, answered with a fourth-down conversion on the next drive, then completes the drive with Vantrease's 13-yard touchdown pass to McAfee, to cut UB’s lead to 23-21 with 3:38 left in the fourth.

What it means: UB wins its third bowl game in four seasons, and its second Camellia Bowl in three seasons; UB also beat Marshall 17-10 in the 2020 Camellia Bowl. It’s also UB’s fourth winning season in five years, and UB coach Maurice Linguist’s first bowl win.

Three stars:

Justin Marshall, UB: 11 catches for 127 yards, touchdown

Cole Snyder, UB: 21-for-38 passing for 265 yards and a touchdown

Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern: 28-of-45 passing for 352 yards and two touchdowns

What’s next: UB opens its 2023 season Sept. 2 at Wisconsin.