The University at Buffalo football team has a new defensive coordinator, and the Bulls didn’t have to look far to fill the opening.

Robert Wright, who was hired in February as UB’s special teams coordinator/defensive assistant, has been named as UB’s defensive coordinator, a UB athletic department spokesperson confirmed Monday to The Buffalo News. On3.com originally reported the promotion.

Wright replaces Brandon Bailey who left in March to become Georgia Southern’s defensive coordinator after one season with the Bulls.

Wright was a senior defensive analyst at Duke last season, and takes over a defense that returns linebacker Shaun Dolac, the nation’s leader in solo tackles in 2022 with 97, and safety Marcus Fuqua, the nation’s co-leader in interceptions (7) in 2022. Wright will have to firm up a rushing defense that was 10th in the 12-team Mid-American Conference (168.69 yards per game) and will have to reshape a secondary that lost four players to graduation, transfers or to draft eligibility.

On3.com also reported this weekend that UB is expected to hire Mike Caputo as its safeties coach, and he will also coach UB’s special teams. Caputo was a defensive assistant at Wisconsin last season and was a two-time, second-team All-Big Ten Conference selection as a safety at Wisconsin. He was also a graduate assistant at LSU, a safeties coach at Utah State and a defensive quality control coach at Baylor.