The University at Buffalo football team has a confirmed date for its 2026 schedule.

The Bulls will play a nonconference game at Penn State on Sept. 19, 2026, the UB athletic department announced Thursday.

It's the first time the programs will meet since Sept. 7, 2019, when the Nittany Lions beat the Bulls, 45-13, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The 2026 game will be the fifth meeting between Penn State and UB; Penn State leads the series 3-1.

Penn State is also scheduled to play San Jose State on Sept. 19, 2026, a matchup that was announced in April 2021, but Penn State's athletic department has not announced if that game against San Jose State will be canceled or rescheduled.

The game against Penn State will also reconfigure UB's 2026 nonconference schedule. UB's scheduled home game against Massachusetts will be moved to Oct. 10, 2026; that game was originally scheduled for Sept. 19 at UB Stadium.

UB opens the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Wisconsin.