UB football to play at Ohio State in September 2028
UB Stadium Fans Face Mask Rule

The sunset casts a glow on University at Buffalo students as they watch the first game of the season against Wagner at UB Stadium on Sept. 2.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The University at Buffalo football team’s date with Ohio State is back on the calendar. However, it will be a few years before the Bulls travel to Ohio Stadium.

According to the game contract, obtained by The News through a public records request, the Bulls will play the Buckeyes in a nonconference game on Sept. 2, 2028, in Columbus.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Sept. 19, 2020, in Columbus. However, the Big Ten Conference canceled its nonconference games in its fall sports in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the game to be rescheduled. 

FBSSchedules.com originally reported the game’s rescheduling.

The contract between the two schools was signed Nov. 19 by UB athletic director Mark Alnutt and Dec. 2 by Ohio State senior vice president for business and finance/CFO Michael Papadakis.

UB will receive a payout of $1.9 million – $100,000 more than the previous contract between the two teams. 

The new contract also includes a clause that allows the game to be canceled without a penalty being assessed to either team for reasons including “epidemic, pandemic, governmental or institutional travel bans or shut-downs.” If the game is canceled in those events or in the case of “power failure, strikes, severe weather conditions, war or other unforeseen catastrophes or disasters beyond the control of either party,” per the contract, neither team would be required to compensate the other.

It will be the first meeting between the Bulls and the Buckeyes since August 2013. Ohio State defeated the Bulls 40-20, but UB linebacker Khalil Mack had 9.5 tackles and 2.5 sacks, and a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.

UB is scheduled to open the 2022 season Sept. 3 at Maryland.

