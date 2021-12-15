UB football to play at Ohio State in September 2028

The University at Buffalo football team’s date with Ohio State is back on the calendar. However, it will be a few years before the Bulls travel to Ohio Stadium.

According to the game contract, obtained by The News through a public records request, the Bulls will play the Buckeyes in a nonconference game on Sept. 2, 2028, in Columbus.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Sept. 19, 2020, in Columbus. However, the Big Ten Conference canceled its nonconference games in its fall sports in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the game to be rescheduled.

FBSSchedules.com originally reported the game’s rescheduling.

The contract between the two schools was signed Nov. 19 by UB athletic director Mark Alnutt and Dec. 2 by Ohio State senior vice president for business and finance/CFO Michael Papadakis.

UB will receive a payout of $1.9 million – $100,000 more than the previous contract between the two teams.