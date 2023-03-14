The defense that beat Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl will likely lose its top supervisor.

Georgia Southern will hire University at Buffalo defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey to take the same job with the Eagles, ESPN.com reported Tuesday. The Bulls beat the Eagles, 23-21, in the Camellia Bowl in December in Montgomery, Ala.

Bailey has not returned a message from The Buffalo News regarding his reported departure, but a source confirmed Bailey will not return.

Bailey would replace Will Harris; On3.com reported last week that Harris is joining the Los Angeles Chargers' coaching staff.

Bailey is a 2016 Georgia Southern graduate who leaves UB after one season, in which he was one of the youngest coordinators in the Football Bowl Subdivision. UB utilized a 4-2-5 scheme with Bailey as its defensive coordinator.

UB was 7-6 in 2022, and its defense allowed 26.7 points per game (fourth in the Mid-American Conference), allowed 395.5 yards per game (sixth in MAC), was 10th in rush defense (168.7 yards) and sixth in pass defense (226.8 yards)

The Bulls also boasted linebacker Shaun Dolac, a West Seneca East graduate who led the nation in solo tackles (97) and was second in the nation in total tackles (147).

Bailey’s reported departure is inopportune, as the Bulls are scheduled to begin spring practices Wednesday, with the annual spring game scheduled for April 23.

The Bulls will be seeking their fourth defensive coordinator in as many years. Brian Borland was UB’s defensive coordinator for the 2020 season, under former head coach Lance Leipold. Joe Cauthen was UB’s defensive coordinator in 2021, prior to the hire of Bailey.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.