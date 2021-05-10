UB football to add Joe Cauthen as defensive coordinator

University at Buffalo football coach Maurice Linguist said Monday morning that he has a group of potential assistant coaches that are on the way to join his staff.

That group could include a former American Athletic Conference coordinator with a lengthy coaching resume.

A source told The News that UB will hire Joe Cauthen as its defensive coordinator, a hire that was originally reported by Yahoo! Sports. Cauthen spent the last two seasons as Houston’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, but was let go by the Cougars in January. He was hired in March at Arkansas as a defensive analyst.

Cauthen has coached at the high school, junior college and college football levels since 1990, and worked on the Valdosta State staff with Linguist in 2008.

Cauthen was Arkansas State's defensive coordinator/linebackers coach from 2014-18, coached linebackers and the defensive line at Middle Tennessee State from 2011-13, coached at Valdosta State from 2007-10 and was the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M Commerce from 1999-2006. He was the defensive line coach at Stephen F. Austin (1997-98) and at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas (1996).