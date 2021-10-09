UB football targets offensive consistency as it prepares for Kent State

Players are still familiarizing themselves with a new offense, and in a way, with teammates still adjusting to those roles on offense: Eleven players are working to create one cohesive unit, and tactical things aren’t working in the flow of creating offense.

“Sometimes it can be 10 guys doing it right, and then that one guy, maybe he missed a block or his alignment or his split, or his depth of his route or he missed protection,” Johnson said. "It’s the little things and getting everyone on the same page, and doing everything right.”

Communication must continue to improve, whether it’s between the sideline and the field, or between players on the field. Overcommunicating, UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease said, will put a team in position to be successful.

“It’s all evidence that we know we can do better,” said Vantrease, who is fourth in the MAC in passing yards (943). “We have to do better. We’re coming out in practice and we are focusing on those things, like overcommunicating and being louder, becoming more of a connected offense.”

UB coach Maurice Linguist contends that while his team is moving the ball well and protecting it, the offense has to finish drives, specifically in the red zone. The Bulls are 18 for 20 in red-zone scoring, including 14 touchdowns.