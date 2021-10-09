UB football targets offensive consistency as it prepares for Kent State

Jake Fuzak leaves about an inch of space between his left thumb and left forefinger when he illustrates the margin between a good offense and a great offense for the University at Buffalo football team.
The offensive lineman from Williamsville South played five years in one offense, and as a sixth-year senior, he’s part of a unit that’s learning a new system under a new coaching staff.
“We’re a good offense, but the thing about that little amount, it takes a ton of work to close that gap,” Fuzak said.
The Bulls continue to grow as a new offense, but the narrow gap between a growth spurt and a finished product remains as the Bulls (2-3, 0-1 Mid-American Conference) prepare to play at Kent State (2-3, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Nowhere is it more evident than in the second half of recent games. UB’s offense isn’t stagnant, but it has stalled at inopportune times in its last two games – a 35-34 win Sept. 25 at Old Dominion and a 24-17 loss last Saturday against Western Michigan.
“It’s a lot of little things that add up over time, and it disrupts the flow of the game,” UB wide receiver Dominic Johnson said. “And then we can’t do what we want, which is play fast and play physical. If we do some things, switch it up a little bit and fix some of those problems, we’ll get in a better flow of things and our offense will move the way it wants to.”
Players are still familiarizing themselves with a new offense, and in a way, with teammates still adjusting to those roles on offense: Eleven players are working to create one cohesive unit, and tactical things aren’t working in the flow of creating offense.
“Sometimes it can be 10 guys doing it right, and then that one guy, maybe he missed a block or his alignment or his split, or his depth of his route or he missed protection,” Johnson said. "It’s the little things and getting everyone on the same page, and doing everything right.”
Support Local Journalism
Communication must continue to improve, whether it’s between the sideline and the field, or between players on the field. Overcommunicating, UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease said, will put a team in position to be successful.
“It’s all evidence that we know we can do better,” said Vantrease, who is fourth in the MAC in passing yards (943). “We have to do better. We’re coming out in practice and we are focusing on those things, like overcommunicating and being louder, becoming more of a connected offense.”
UB coach Maurice Linguist contends that while his team is moving the ball well and protecting it, the offense has to finish drives, specifically in the red zone. The Bulls are 18 for 20 in red-zone scoring, including 14 touchdowns.
“But (it’s) finishing drives, and there’s been two games in the second half where we’ve had some stalls,” Linguist said. “Just being able to get back to moving the ball in the second half, the way we were able to in the first half. Teams make adjustments, and that’s part of the chess match, when they’re looking to come out of halftime and eliminate some of the things we were successful with – what’s the next answer?
“We have a better coaching staff, outstanding coaches in the room, a lot of players that have played at a high level and that are very experienced, and we have a lot of confidence in our ability to effectively move the ball, finish in the red zone, protect the ball and eliminate some of these stalls that we’ve been having. That’s what we’ve been preaching all week.”
In the second half against Old Dominion, the Bulls had seven drives that totaled just 20 plays, and accumulated 44 yards. The first drive of the second half was only one play – Kevin Marks ran for 2 yards but fumbled the ball, which set up a touchdown drive by Old Dominion.
In the second half against Western Michigan, the Bulls were more productive. In seven drives, the Bulls had 32 plays for 130 yards, a field goal and a touchdown. Between Alex McNulty’s 37-yard field goal and Vantrease’s 1-yard touchdown run, though, UB had four consecutive drives of only three plays for 3 yards.
“Of course it’s a frustration, but it’s an adversity thing that we have to attack,” Vantrease said. “Nothing’s going to come easy.”
The key for the Bulls, particularly as they move closer to the MACtion part of their schedule – mid-week, high-scoring games that are highlighted by wacky plays – is to continue first-half consistency into the second half.
“The coaches are very transparent in what they want to see,” Fuzak said. “(UB offensive coordinator Shane) Montgomery is a gunslinger, he’s one of the better play-callers I’ve ever seen and played for, and I trust him and his scheme. It’s just a matter of us going out and executing. I might be blocking a perfect game but a receiver might be breaking four yards, instead of seven. Or I choose to let a d-end run up field on a play. It’s the small, little stuff we have to iron out. We were in the same offense for (five) years, and we didn’t really have to think too much. Now, we have to. We’re getting there.”