UB football takes third shot at earning bowl eligibility when it hosts Akron

Two weekends remain for the University at Buffalo football team to erase uncertainty about their bowl-eligibility status.

The problem is, the Bulls have already had two weeks to earn a sixth win and bowl eligibility. It almost seems repetitive at this point, but after losses in the last two weeks, the Bulls get yet another chance when they host Akron at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium.

A home game against Akron would seem to be the perfect opportunity for the Bulls (5-5, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) to earn that elusive win. The Zips (1-9, 0-6) haven’t won since Sept. 1, a 30-23 overtime win against Saint Francis (Pa.), a Football Championship Subdivision program. UB’s seniors, who are being honored prior to the game – the second-to-last home game of the season – can help the program earn bowl eligibility for the fifth time in six seasons.

“It's a good game to get us back on track, because of building momentum,” said UB kicker Alex McNulty, who is one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, given annually to the top kicker in college football. “If you look at last November, we struggled and just getting that first November win when it matters the most, and getting the chance to go to another bowl game, which means a lot to this program because we haven't been to many, that’s a big thing, to build confidence in the team and then help the fan base get more invested in the team.”

UB isn’t looking past the game Saturday against the Zips. The Bulls aren’t looking back at where they have fallen short in the last two weeks, either, even in the wake of a 31-27 loss last week at Central Michigan.

The Bulls lost a 24-7 halftime lead against the Chippewas, gave up 303 rushing yards and gave up seven plays of at least 15 yards to the Chippewas in the second half, including Bert Emanuel Jr.’s second-half touchdown runs of 80 and 75 yards.

"We were very clear that we were ready to play the game, the way we started the game, the way we controlled the game over the first half, and going into the halftime (up) 24-7, I thought we did our outstanding job of keeping them off-balance and had a very healthy dose of front-end pass and we mixed it up very well," UB coach Maurice Linguist said. "Then we had some breakdowns in the second half. There's a couple calls I wish I had back, and then there's also the long run from the quarterback, which is the most evident thing.

"How well we did in the first half made sense, and got them to go to their backup quarterback (Emanuel) and do some things that they hadn't shown consistently on film, and then we've got to answer back in those situations. So, a lot of healthy lessons for us to learn. The good thing for us is that we've responded, all year.”

Now, with two games left in the regular season – Saturday against Akron and Nov. 26 against Kent State – the Bulls are in urgent need of another response.

The Bulls have an outside shot at winning the MAC championship, but even Linguist acknowledged during his weekly news conference Tuesday at Murchie Family Fieldhouse that it’s a mathematical shot.

Prior to Tuesday night’s games (Ohio at Ball State and Bowling Green at Toledo), Ohio leads the MAC East Division with a 5-1 record in conference games, ahead of UB and Bowling Green, who are each 4-2 in the MAC. Ohio holds the tiebreaker against UB by virtue of its 45-24 win Nov. 1 against the Bulls.

Linguist is looking at where the program began this season, and how it may set up the Bulls in the final weeks of the regular season.

“Everybody said that our season was over when we started off 0-3, and everybody kind of turned the page on us,” Linguist said. “Then, all we did was win five in a row and then we've battled, every single week.

“We're looking forward to hitting that threshold and taking that next, right step. It's something to be recognized and it's something to be accomplished. I'm not going to short-side it. A lot of guys have put in a lot of work in our program to get us to this point, and we're excited about where we are. We know we've got to just continue to get better, continue to play better football, protect the ball and attack on the other side. Play clean on all three phases of the game and be ready to go play.”