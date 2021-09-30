UB football strikes better balance in offense as it prepares for MAC schedule

“What do they lean on?" Vantrease said. “How do they like to call their shots? How do they like to call the run game? How are the intermediate passes in the short game? How they put a drive together. That’s where big differences come in play-calling.”

The goal of the playbook, Williams said, is for every piece of UB’s offensive unit to work in sync.

Coastal Carolina's late gain ends UB football's hope for an upset No. 16 Coastal Carolina made the most of the final three minutes of regulation to eke out a 28-25 win against the Bulls on Saturday at UB Stadium.

“Because if every person does their job, then no matter what the defense does, we’ll be in great shape,” Williams said. “That’s what the emphasis is. Do your job. Work together. Watch what we can accomplish. That’s pretty much what you get from our offense.”

UB’s new coaching staff had a plan to reshape the team’s offensive identity. But the pass-more result is also a product of how UB’s first four games have unfolded. After running for 312 yards on 56 carries in its season opener against Wagner, the Bulls threw the ball 50 times at Nebraska.

Against Coastal Carolina, the Bulls had 47 rushing attempts for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and Vantrease completed 13 of 20 passes for 146 yards.

At Old Dominion, Williams caught nine passes for a season-best 134 yards as Vantrease threw for 191 yards, and UB’s rushers had 106 yards and two touchdowns.