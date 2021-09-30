UB football strikes better balance in offense as it prepares for MAC schedule

The days of dominant team rushing performances aren’t necessarily in the rearview mirror for the University at Buffalo football team. But as the Bulls prepare for their Mid-American Conference opener at noon Saturday against Western Michigan, a noticeable change is taking place.
There’s been an uptick in passing yards in UB's first four games this season, and it has brought more balance for the Bulls (2-2), who recently have relied on the run when it comes to producing offense.
Four games into last season, shortened to five regular-season games due to Covid-19, UB’s passing game accounted for 753 of its 2,048 yards of offense, which included 920 rushing yards from former running back Jaret Patterson
This season, though, the pass is edging out the run. Of the Bulls’ 1,633 yards of offense, 818 have come on the pass – a little more than 50 percent of UB’s total offense.
It’s happened both by design and by default.
The University at Buffalo football team should have one of its top defensive linemen back when it opens its conference schedule Saturday.
“The flow of the games are allowing us to put the ball in the air a little bit more,” UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. “We’ve got some playmakers and the offensive line is doing a fantastic job of protecting me and giving us some time to get the ball out. It’s working really well right now.”
Part of it stems from UB primarily using three running backs, rather than going with a bell cow back who handles the majority of the carries.
Another reason for the pass proliferation is the synergy that has developed between Vantrease and wide receiver Quian Williams, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, as well as the incorporation of quarterback-turned-wide receiver Dominic Johnson into the passing game.
Williams leads the MAC in receiving yards (346) and receiving yards per game (86.5), and Johnson has 15 catches for 158 yards this season.
“I like the balance that we’re approaching games with, right now,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said. “We’re still having an emphasis on what we have to do in terms of running the football, and we’re never going to lose that. But, also, having that balance is healthy for us.”
If the first half was smooth sailing, the second half meant the Bulls had to cling to a lead and hold off an opportunistic Monarchs team in a 35-34 win Saturday in Norfolk, Va.
Williams labeled it “an intentional decision of playing complementary football” – a term that Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott used to describe the team’s balance after its 43-21 win Sunday against Washington. In this case, Williams’ use of the term applies to UB’s offense.
“How can I say it?” Williams said rhetorically when asked to explain complementary football. “It’s basically, ‘I’ll scratch your back if you scratch my back.’ It’s us helping each other out.”
The Bulls’ playbook is different this season, part of the transition to a new coaching staff. Vantrease explained that while concepts are similar, there are new philosophies in how each game is going to be called.
“What do they lean on?" Vantrease said. “How do they like to call their shots? How do they like to call the run game? How are the intermediate passes in the short game? How they put a drive together. That’s where big differences come in play-calling.”
The goal of the playbook, Williams said, is for every piece of UB’s offensive unit to work in sync.
No. 16 Coastal Carolina made the most of the final three minutes of regulation to eke out a 28-25 win against the Bulls on Saturday at UB Stadium.
“Because if every person does their job, then no matter what the defense does, we’ll be in great shape,” Williams said. “That’s what the emphasis is. Do your job. Work together. Watch what we can accomplish. That’s pretty much what you get from our offense.”
UB’s new coaching staff had a plan to reshape the team’s offensive identity. But the pass-more result is also a product of how UB’s first four games have unfolded. After running for 312 yards on 56 carries in its season opener against Wagner, the Bulls threw the ball 50 times at Nebraska.
Against Coastal Carolina, the Bulls had 47 rushing attempts for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and Vantrease completed 13 of 20 passes for 146 yards.
At Old Dominion, Williams caught nine passes for a season-best 134 yards as Vantrease threw for 191 yards, and UB’s rushers had 106 yards and two touchdowns.
“(Williams) saw some holes and was able to take advantage of those that were there,” Linguist said. “He had a big day for us, so that was a piece of the game plan.
“You can always identify, what are the strengths and what are the areas that you want to take advantage of, in any opponent that you’re playing. And we’ll let the game plan kind of organically play out and adjust what we have to adjust, in-game, if there’s any adjustments that need to be made.”
Vantrease is benefiting from the change, having thrown for 792 yards and two touchdowns on 72 of 114 passing, and has been intercepted once.
Western Michigan (3-1) has the second-best run defense in the MAC (124.5 yards per game), so it might not be a surprise to see the Bulls throw the ball against the Broncos.
“I’m a quarterback,” Vantrease said, grinning. “I like to throw the ball! But the run game opens up the pass game and the passing game opens up the run game, so without one, it’s impossible to have the other.”