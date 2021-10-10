UB football still in pursuit of first MAC win after loss at Kent State

Maurice Linguist put the goal of his team in no uncertain terms, after the University at Buffalo football team lost its second Mid-American Conference game in as many weeks.

The Bulls have to finish games, particularly games like a 48-38 loss Saturday at Kent State, in which the Bulls roared back from a double-digit deficit.

The attempt to close out a victory fell short, after taking a lead in the final minute of the third quarter, and UB has now lost four of its last five games. Now, the Bulls (2-4, 0-2 MAC) are at the halfway point of the season and prepare to face Ohio at noon Saturday at UB Stadium.

“I think the word for us right now, is to finish,” Linguist told reporters Saturday, after the loss. “I think it’s to make the plays that need to be made when the game is on the line. We have to call the right plays. We have to put the right people in the right situations. And then we need our best players to play their best. I think we had a lot of guys step up in the second half to put us back in that position, but it’s hard when you deal with the result of not getting what you want after you battled the way you battle.