 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UB football squanders another chance to earn bowl eligibility with overtime loss to Kent State

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bulls annual spring football game

UB Bulls quarterback Matt Myers (10) walks back to the huddle in the first quarter.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The University at Buffalo football team was only a few minutes away from securing bowl eligibility, but Kent State made the Bulls wait at least another week.

Kent State defeated UB 30-27 in overtime, and handed the Bulls their third straight loss by erasing UB’s 14-point lead with a fourth-quarter rally to tie the game at 24-24 with a minute left in regulation.

Then, in overtime, the Golden Flashes needed their only possession to complete the comeback, on Devontez Walker's 7-yard touchdown catch from Tommy Ulatowski, Kent State’s third-string quarterback.

How it happened: The Bulls (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) held Kent State to a field goal on the Flashes’ opening drive – Andrew Glass’ 25-yard kick, which gave the Flashes (5-7, 4-4) an early 3-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. Alex McNulty’s 47-yard field more than seven minutes later tied the game and ended a 14-play drive for the Bulls.

People are also reading…

Midway through the second quarter, Matt Myers needed three running plays to complete a 9-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown that gave the Bulls a 10-3 lead.

Kent State took advantage of a short field – Marquez Cooper, the No. 2 rusher in the MAC, scored on a 21-yard run with 3:53 left in the first half to help the Flashes tie the game at 10-10.

But Myers scored his second touchdown, a 16-yard scoring run on his eighth carry of the game, that gave the Bulls a 17-10 lead less than four minutes into the second half.

McNulty's 33-yard field goal attempt banked off the right upright with 8:32 left in the game, and Myers scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run, which gave the Bulls a 24-10 lead with 4:36 left in the third. However, after Ja'Shaun Poke's 10-yard touchdown run cut UB's lead to 24-16 with 5:56 left in the game, Poke wasn't able to hang onto the 2-point conversion throw from Tommy Ulatowski.

But after Marquez Cooper scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to cut UB's lead to 24-22 with one minute left in regulation, Bulls cornerback Isaiah King was called for pass interference on Kent State’s 2-point conversion throw attempt, and Ulatowski found Poke for a 2-point conversion throw that tied the game.

McNulty’s 30-yard field goal on UB’s first overtime possession gave the Bulls a 27-24 lead, but Walker's 7-yard touchdown catch from Ulatowski on Kent State’s ensuing possession gave the Golden Flashes the win.

Three stars:

Marquez Cooper, Kent State: 30 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns

Matt Myers, UB: 22 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns

Shaun Dolac, UB: 14 tackles (nine solo), one sack

What it means: UB now has one last shot to earn bowl eligibility when it closes the regular season Friday against Akron, but even six wins doesn’t guarantee that the Bulls could play in a bowl game.

What’s next: UB plays at 1 p.m. Friday against Akron at UB Stadium, a game that was rescheduled from Nov. 19.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News