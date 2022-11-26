UB football squanders another chance to earn bowl eligibility with overtime loss to Kent State

The University at Buffalo football team was only a few minutes away from securing bowl eligibility, but Kent State made the Bulls wait at least another week.

Kent State defeated UB 30-27 in overtime, and handed the Bulls their third straight loss by erasing UB’s 14-point lead with a fourth-quarter rally to tie the game at 24-24 with a minute left in regulation.

Then, in overtime, the Golden Flashes needed their only possession to complete the comeback, on Devontez Walker's 7-yard touchdown catch from Tommy Ulatowski, Kent State’s third-string quarterback.

How it happened: The Bulls (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) held Kent State to a field goal on the Flashes’ opening drive – Andrew Glass’ 25-yard kick, which gave the Flashes (5-7, 4-4) an early 3-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. Alex McNulty’s 47-yard field more than seven minutes later tied the game and ended a 14-play drive for the Bulls.

Midway through the second quarter, Matt Myers needed three running plays to complete a 9-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown that gave the Bulls a 10-3 lead.

How UB kicker Alex McNulty learned to emphasize quality over quantity McNulty has been a point of consistency in what’s been a roller-coaster season for the Bulls. The fifth-year senior is one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, given annually to the top kicker in college football.

Kent State took advantage of a short field – Marquez Cooper, the No. 2 rusher in the MAC, scored on a 21-yard run with 3:53 left in the first half to help the Flashes tie the game at 10-10.

But Myers scored his second touchdown, a 16-yard scoring run on his eighth carry of the game, that gave the Bulls a 17-10 lead less than four minutes into the second half.

McNulty's 33-yard field goal attempt banked off the right upright with 8:32 left in the game, and Myers scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run, which gave the Bulls a 24-10 lead with 4:36 left in the third. However, after Ja'Shaun Poke's 10-yard touchdown run cut UB's lead to 24-16 with 5:56 left in the game, Poke wasn't able to hang onto the 2-point conversion throw from Tommy Ulatowski.

But after Marquez Cooper scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to cut UB's lead to 24-22 with one minute left in regulation, Bulls cornerback Isaiah King was called for pass interference on Kent State’s 2-point conversion throw attempt, and Ulatowski found Poke for a 2-point conversion throw that tied the game.

McNulty’s 30-yard field goal on UB’s first overtime possession gave the Bulls a 27-24 lead, but Walker's 7-yard touchdown catch from Ulatowski on Kent State’s ensuing possession gave the Golden Flashes the win.

Three stars:

Marquez Cooper, Kent State: 30 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns

Matt Myers, UB: 22 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns

Shaun Dolac, UB: 14 tackles (nine solo), one sack

What it means: UB now has one last shot to earn bowl eligibility when it closes the regular season Friday against Akron, but even six wins doesn’t guarantee that the Bulls could play in a bowl game.

What’s next: UB plays at 1 p.m. Friday against Akron at UB Stadium, a game that was rescheduled from Nov. 19.