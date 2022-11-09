UB football squanders 17-point lead in 31-27 loss at Central Michigan

It was a collapse, plain and simple.

By halftime, the University at Buffalo football team appeared to be in position to earn bowl eligibility for the fifth time in six years. But a change in quarterbacks, a sputter of the offense and a late fourth-down stop by Central Michigan kept the Bulls from reaching the six-win threshold.

The Bulls squandered a 17-point lead in the third quarter and lost their second opportunity to become bowl eligible as the Chippewas roared back for a 31-27 win Wednesday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Now, with its record at 5-5 and two weeks left in the regular season, there’s a greater sense of urgency for UB to earn that elusive sixth win. Ohio routed the Bulls (5-5, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) last week at Peden Stadium, and then the Bulls swung and missed this week by blowing a 24-7 lead and allowing a freshman quarterback to run roughshod against its defense.

Bert Emanuel Jr. replaced Chippewas starting quarterback Daniel Richardson in the second half and ran for 293 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries; Emanuel’s rushing yards were all but 10 of Central Michigan’s total yardage on the ground.

Emanuel’s second touchdown, an 87-yard run with 1:13 left in the third, helped the Chippewas tie the game at 24-24. Bulls linebacker James Patterson appeared to initially take down Emanuel, but he slipped out of Patterson’s grip and completed the long run, and Marshall Meeder’s point-after kick tied the game.

Alex McNulty’s 54-yard field goal on the ensuing drive gave the Bulls a 27-24 lead with 9:42 left in the fourth, but the lead was fleeting. Emmanuel’s third touchdown, a 1-yard run a little more than two minutes later, opened Central Michigan’s lead to 31-27.

Then, with about a minute left in the game, the Chippewas stopped Bulls running back Al-Jay Henderson on fourth-and-1, short of the 23-yard line, and ended the Bulls’ chance at a win.

The loss dropped UB into a tie with Bowling Green for second in the MAC East Division, each at 4-2 after Kent State won 40-6 Wednesday at Bowling Green. UB holds the tiebreaker against the Falcons by virtue of its 38-7 win Oct. 8 at Bowling Green.

However, the Bulls can’t continue to play the weekly game of “will they or won’t they earn bowl eligibility?” On paper, UB has two more home games to win one game – either Nov. 19 against Akron or Nov. 26 against Kent State.

Even six wins doesn’t guarantee a spot in a bowl; UB won six regular-season games in 2017 but was not selected for a bowl game. If there are too many bowl-eligible teams and not enough slots to fill this year, the last-second, 37-31 loss to Holy Cross on a Hail Mary touchdown pass on Sept. 10 may not look good on a resume when it comes to earning a bowl bid.

But forget having two weeks to deliver. The Bulls need a win against Akron just to peel the albatross from around their collective neck. By record alone, their chances look good. Akron is 0-6 in the MAC, 1-9 overall.

Otherwise, the growing sense of urgency will further diminish what was once a swagger among the Bulls less than three weeks ago after a 34-27 upset of Toledo, which won the MAC West championship Wednesday.

Early rushing output for Central Michigan: Chippewas running back Lew Nichols III did not play. Nichols began the week as Central Michigan’s leading rusher (546 yards, six touchdowns on 161 carries in seven games), and missed two games earlier this season due to an unspecified injury; ESPN reported Wednesday that Nichols was out due to a toe injury.

That minimized Central Michigan’s run game early. Emanuel and De’Javion Stepney combined for 15 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in the first quarter, and the Chippewas had 20 yards on 11 carries in the first half before Emanuel came alive on the run in the second half.

Not-so-special teams: An early special-teams gaffe by UB turned into a tying score for the Chippewas. Stepney’s 60-yard kickoff return – from the Chippewas’ 1-yard line – created a short field, and his 1-yard touchdown run ended a seven-play drive and tied the game at 7-7 with 4:54 left in the first.

Going long: Mike Washington’s 1-yard touchdown run 6:07 into the game capped off a 13-play drive in which the Bulls converted two third downs and a fourth down. Then, Quian Williams’ 4-yard catch on fourth-and-3 from the Chippewas' 45 helped the Bulls extend a drive that bridged the first and second quarters, and set up a 25-yard touchdown run by Ron Cook Jr. Cook took the final four carries on the 15-play drive, including the scoring run scramble, on which he was nearly untouched as he sprinted into the end zone.

Those two drives? A combined 29 plays and more than 14 minutes of possession time.

Explosiveness on display: Cook’s 25-yard touchdown was the first of two explosive plays by the running back in the second quarter. His 39-yard catch on third-and-4 from the UB 31 set up Henderson’s 30-yard touchdown, which helped UB take a 21-7 lead with 6:55 left in the half. Henderson’s touchdown run was the fourth play of at least 15 yards for the Bulls, who had seven plays of at least 15 yards in the first half.

UB goes down a running back: Washington’s last carry of the half came with less than five minutes left, and he ran off the field with a noticeable limp due to an apparent injury to his right ankle. Cook, quarterback Cole Snyder and Henderson took the final nine carries of the first half, and Washington did not have any carries in the second half.

A disputed catch and costly ruling: Justin Marshall appeared to score UB’s fourth touchdown on a 24-yard catch, but was tangled with Central Michigan defender Ronald Kent Jr., who appeared to have simultaneous possession on the play. However, after a review, officials ruled that Marshall was out of bounds as he landed after he made the third-down catch, and McNulty’s 42-yard field goal gave the Bulls a 24-7 lead at halftime. Given the 17-point comeback by the Chippewas, a touchdown could have helped the Bulls in the long run.

Early second-half struggles lead to goal-line stand: The Chippewas caught the Bulls flat-footed on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. Emanuel's 75-yard touchdown run cut its lead to 24-14, and Snyder couldn’t complete a pass attempt to Cook on fourth-and-third from the UB 39, which gave Central Michigan possession – and a short field - on a turnover on downs. The Chippewas reached the UB 1 in four plays, but UB got a goal-line stand and ended the drive when Daymond Williams broke up Richardson's pass intended for Carlos Carriere on fourth-and-goal from the UB 2.

Things got bouncy in the fourth: The Chippewas intercepted Snyder and started at the 50, but on the first play from scrimmage, UB linebacker Shaun Dolac forced Emanuel to fumble, which was recovered by UB defensive end Damian Jackson and set up the Bulls at the Chippewas' 38 with about 11 minutes left in regulation. The drive ended with McNulty’s second field goal.

Next: UB hosts Akron at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at UB Stadium.