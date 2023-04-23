Expect a few questions to be answered at Sunday's University at Buffalo spring football game.

How will the Bulls’ offense show with new offensive coordinator DJ Mangas? How will the transition go for a new set of defensive backs? What kind of growth will UB’s young defensive backs make?

The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at UB Stadium and pits the Blue team vs. the White team.

“You want us to see championship-level football in a spring setting, of where we are,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said. “It’s a maturation and it’s buildup. This is phase two in our overall program, and we’ll get into phase three in the summer, but right now it’s operating at peak performance, and being ready when the moment is needed.”

Also of importance: Which team will win and will get the steaks, and which team will lose and get the hot dogs for a postgame meal? To the victor go the spoils.

Three players to watch

Joe Andreessen, linebacker: The Lancaster graduate joins the Bulls as a graduate transfer and will likely fill the hole left by the departure of James Patterson, who exhausted his eligibility after five seasons at UB. At Bryant, he was second in the Football Championship Subdivision, in solo tackles (77) and seventh in total tackles (116) in 2022. Linguist has been impressed by Andreessen’s development in UB’s defense and expects Andreessen to complement Shaun Dolac. Andreessen has been working in the box, while Dolac has been playing on the perimeter. Dolac led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 97 solo tackles and was second with 147 overall.

Cole Snyder, quarterback: The Southwestern graduate threw for 3,030 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first full season as a college starter after transferring from Rutgers. Expect Snyder to build on that output, but a few variables will come into play. UB lost its top two receivers, in Quian Williams and Justin Marshall, who combined for 1,580 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Snyder has to build chemistry with the new personnel. Snyder is also working with a new offensive coordinator in Mangas and a new quarterbacks coach in Ron Whitcomb. Snyder also needs his running backs to take some pressure off him; he ran for 145 yards on 110 carries last season, but lost 212 yards, and UB gave up 32 sacks.

Darrell Harding Jr., wide receiver: Harding is a transfer from Duke and a fifth-year senior who had 452 yards on 35 catches in 42 games for the Blue Devils, and averaged 143.7 yards on 10 catches in his first three seasons. In nine games in 2022, though, he caught only three passes for 21 yards. Harding will join a position group that needs experience. UB returns only two wide receivers from last year who had more than 100 receiving yards in 2022: Cole Harrity (170 yards on 13 catches) and Marlyn Johnson (133 yards on 17 catches).

Three position groups to watch

Running backs: Ron Cook Jr. hasn’t practiced this spring, as he’s still recovering from an unspecified injury that sidelined him for UB’s final two games; Cook, Mike Washington and Al-Jay Henderson combined for 1,526 of UB’s 1,844 rushing yards, and 14 of UB’s 22 rushing touchdowns. Spring practices, though, are a chance for the coaches to evaluate future depth at the position, including Mark Anthony Scott and Dylan Kedzior, a junior college transfer who ran for 1,090 yards and 11 touchdowns, and was a junior college All-American in 2022 at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

Defensive backs: Like UB’s wide receivers, the Bulls have an almost entirely new set of players at safety and at defensive back, where new safeties coach Mike Caputo will team with DeAndre Thompson to reshape the roster. Gone from last season: safeties Jahmin Muse and Keyshawn Cobb, and cornerbacks Elijah Blades and Isaiah King. Muse, Blades and King opted out of the Camellia Bowl to focus on preparing for the NFL draft, while Cobb transferred to West Virginia. Returning from last season: safety Marcus Fuqua, who tied for the national lead with seven interceptions and was a third-team Associated Press All-American, and cornerbacks Caleb Offord, Clevester Hines and Jayden Oliver.

Offensive line: This is an area in which Linguist feels extremely confident, as the Bulls return three starters: left guard Gabe Wallace, right guard Tyler Doty and left tackle Isaiah Wright. The Bulls also have a viable option to fill the hole left at center after Jack Hasz transferred to UNLV, as Sidney Walker has been participating in the spring after sustaining an elbow injury in 2022.