UB football signs Mid-American Conference's top-ranked recruiting class

The University at Buffalo football team announced the addition of 10 transfers to its incoming recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the National Letter of Intent spring signing period for football.

Six of those 10 transfers will join the Bulls from programs that play in Power Five conferences, and their additions helped the Bulls become the Mid-American Conference's top recruiting class this spring, according to 247Sports.

"Excited about where we are as we continue to add names and build towards what our recruiting class is going to look like for the completion of this season," UB coach Maurice Linguist said. "I'm really proud of the work the coaches have put in, and the family members that have decided to join our family here at UB and what we're doing."

At No. 66 nationally, it's also the highest a UB incoming recruiting class has been ranked.