UB football signs Mid-American Conference's top-ranked recruiting class

The University at Buffalo football team announced the addition of 10 transfers to its incoming recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the National Letter of Intent spring signing period for football.
Six of those 10 transfers will join the Bulls from programs that play in Power Five conferences, and their additions helped the Bulls become the Mid-American Conference's top recruiting class this spring, according to 247Sports.
"Excited about where we are as we continue to add names and build towards what our recruiting class is going to look like for the completion of this season," UB coach Maurice Linguist said. "I'm really proud of the work the coaches have put in, and the family members that have decided to join our family here at UB and what we're doing."
At No. 66 nationally, it's also the highest a UB incoming recruiting class has been ranked.
A particular focus for Linguist’s staff was bringing in players with experience at the Power Five level; players who spent last season with Power Five programs include quarterback Cole Snyder (Rutgers, Big Ten), cornerback Elijah Blades (Florida, SEC) and wide receiver Justin Marshall (Louisville, ACC).
"I wanted more opportunities to blossom into the player I wanted to be," Marshall told the News, in regards to transfering to UB. "Also, I want to be prepared to play in the NFL next year. I feel that the coaches on staff, resources and connections in Buffalo can help me achieve those goals."
In addition to a 24-player incoming class for 2022, Linguist said three players have also withdrawn from the transfer portal to return to the Bulls: running backs Dylan McDuffie and Mike Washington, and offensive lineman Gabe Wallace.
Nineteen players in the 24-player class have enrolled at UB for the spring semester. UB opens spring practices on March 29, and its spring game is scheduled for April 30 at UB Stadium. UB will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at Maryland, and aims to bounce back from a 4-8 season in Linguist's first season as head coach.
Players who are joining UB as mid-year transfers
Player, position, previous school
Desmond Bessent, offensive lineman, San Diego State
Elijah Blades, cornerback, Florida
Boobie Curry, wide receiver, Arizona