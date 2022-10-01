UB football scrapes out 24-20 win against Miami (Ohio) on Justin Marshall's late touchdown

Justin Marshall’s 15-yard touchdown catch with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter lifted the University at Buffalo football team to a 24-20 win against Miami (Ohio) Saturday at UB Stadium.

Marshall’s touchdown came three plays after the RedHawks were called for offsides as Alex McNulty kicked what would have been a 40-yard field goal that would have tied the game at 20-20. Instead, UB made the most of its revived drive, with quarterback Cole Snyder connecting with Marshall for the go-ahead touchdown.

Then, the Bulls (2-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) stopped Miami quarterback Aveon Smith short of a first down with seconds left in the game to close the win.

How it happened: Mike Washington’s 1-yard touchdown helped UB take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The score completed a nine-play drive that included a pair of penalties against the RedHawks (2-3, 0-1), including a pass-interference call against Yahsyn McKee, which put the Bulls at the RedHawks 2.

Miami answered less than a minute later, when quarterback Aveon Smith cut through the middle and slipped out of the reach of at least four defenders and scored on a 73-yard touchdown run, which tied the game at 7-7 with 6:07 left in the first.

Jahmin Muse’s 51-yard interception return less than three minutes into the second quarter set up UB’s second touchdown, Snyder’s 1-yard scoring run. UB’s second touchdown came on fourth-and-goal, after the RedHawks stopped the Bulls three times inside the Miami 5.

Graham Nicholson's 45-yard field goal cut UB's lead to 14-10 with 3:28 left in the first half, and Alex McNulty’s 43-yard field goal midway through the third quarter opened UB’s lead back to seven at 17-10.

Miami was called for a 15-yard penalty against coach Chuck Martin, which put the RedHawks back at their own 33. Smith, though, connected with Mac Hippenhammer for a 44-yard pass to reach the UB 13, and the drive set up Smith’s 2-yard touchdown run with 3:55 left in the third, which tied the game at 17-17.

Then, on ensuing possession, Snyder’s arm was hit as he attempted a forward pass and the play was ruled a fumble after Miami recovered the ball, which set up the RedHawks at the UB 23. The Bulls stopped the RedHawks on third-and-goal from the 5, and Graham Nicholson’s 22-yard field goal gave Miami a 20-17 lead with 58 seconds left in the third.

Three stars:

Justin Marshall, UB: six catches for 52 yards, game-winning touchdown.

Shaun Dolac, UB: 14 tackles, including three tackles for a loss of three yards.

Aveon Smith, Miami (Ohio): 12 carries for 142 yards, 14-26 passing for 119 yards.

What it means: The Bulls earned a valuable MAC East Division win, and improve to 2-0 in the MAC.

What’s next: UB plays at noon Oct. 8 against Bowling Green at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.