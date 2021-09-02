UB football routs Wagner in Maurice Linguist's debut as head coach

The University at Buffalo football team needed its first three drives to find out the capabilities of its offense.

In a 69-7 win against Wagner, the Bulls got a pair of quick scoring strikes out of their first five plays, then used a 15-play drive to open its lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter.

Thursday at UB Stadium, the Bulls turned Maurice Linguist’s debut as a college head coach into a rout by wielding three running backs and opening up the field with the passing game.

UB’s defense flexed its muscles against Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision program, as well. By the time Wagner was able to get any substantial movement with the ball, UB had registered a pair of sacks and had three by halftime, and held the Seahawks to 53 total offensive yards in the first half. Wagner finished with 92 yards against the Bulls.

By the time UB had taken a 45-0 lead on Kevin Marks Jr.’s second touchdown less than six minutes into the second half, the Seahawks had gotten no closer to the UB end zone than the Bulls’ 40-yard line. In fact, Wagner didn’t score its lone touchdown until five minutes into the fourth quarter.