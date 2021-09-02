UB football routs Wagner in Maurice Linguist's debut as head coach

The University at Buffalo football team needed its first three drives to find out the capabilities of its offense.
In a 69-7 win against Wagner, the Bulls got a pair of quick scoring strikes out of their first five plays, then used a 15-play drive to open its lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter.
Thursday at UB Stadium, the Bulls turned Maurice Linguist’s debut as a college head coach into a rout by wielding three running backs and opening up the field with the passing game.
UB’s defense flexed its muscles against Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision program, as well. By the time Wagner was able to get any substantial movement with the ball, UB had registered a pair of sacks and had three by halftime, and held the Seahawks to 53 total offensive yards in the first half. Wagner finished with 92 yards against the Bulls.
By the time UB had taken a 45-0 lead on Kevin Marks Jr.’s second touchdown less than six minutes into the second half, the Seahawks had gotten no closer to the UB end zone than the Bulls’ 40-yard line. In fact, Wagner didn’t score its lone touchdown until five minutes into the fourth quarter.
Now, with a game under their belt, the Bulls prepare for their next – and, possibly, loftier – opponent when they play at 3:30 p.m. a week from Saturday at Nebraska.
Earlier in the week, Linguist told reporters that his team was “laser-focused” on the task in front of them, and wasn’t looking ahead of Wagner to the matchup in Lincoln, Neb.
Given that the Huskers limped through a mistake-riddled, 30-22 loss last weekend at Illinois, the game at the Big Ten opponent could become a better early-season gauge of UB capabilities.
Against Wagner, though, the Bulls appeared to show no signs of rust after more than eight months away from football, and appeared to make a seamless transition into the Linguist era.
The Bulls needed two plays and a penalty to set up Jovany Ruiz’s 58-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Kyle Vantrease (15 for 19, 231 yards, touchdown.) less than a minute into the game.
Less than three minutes later, Marks gave UB a 14-0 lead on a 9-yard run, on a drive that began at the Bulls’ 22, following a sloppy punt by the Seahawks. The touchdown moved Marks into a tie for fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns in program history; he joins Lee Jones and Anthony Swan with 29 career rushing touchdowns.
Marks finished with 67 yards on 12 carries. With 2:14 left in the first quarter, Marks’ 2-yard carry moved him into sixth among UB's all-time leading rushers; Marks now has 2,688 yards one game into his fourth season with the Bulls. Marks passed Anthone Taylor, who had 2,651 yards from 2011 to 2015.
Jake Molinich’s 1-yard run completed a 15-play drive of nearly eight minutes that bridged the first and second quarters, and gave the Bulls a 21-0 lead four seconds into the second quarter, the first of three scores in a span of about nine minutes for the Bulls. Dylan McDuffie scored the first of his two touchdowns on 12-yard touchdown run about four minutes later, and Alex McNulty’s 35-yard field goal helped the Bulls take a 31-0 lead.
Then, with less than three minutes left in the half, the Bulls threaded a 10-play, 99-yard drive punctuated by Quian Williams’ 32-yard catch. The catch set up Ron Cook Jr.’s 6-yard touchdown, which gave the Bulls a 38-0 lead at halftime. Cook led the Bulls with 94 yards on 14 carries.
Marks scored his second touchdown less than six minutes into the third on a 2-yard run, and in relief of Vantrease, Matt Myers (West Seneca West/Bishop Timon-St. Jude) threw for a 27-yard touchdown to Marlyn Johnson that gave the Bulls a 52-0 lead midway through the third. After McDuffie’s second touchdown, Jackson Baltar’s 33-yard field goal made it 62-0, and Tajay Ahmed’s 6-yard run with 6:48 left capped off the game for the Bulls.