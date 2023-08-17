The University at Buffalo football program is already assembling its 2024 incoming recruiting class, well before the start of the 2023 season.

The Buffalo News will keep track of players who commit to the UB football program as part of the incoming 2024 class. The early signing period for football is Dec. 20-22, and the late period is Feb. 7-April 1, 2024.

Luke Yau Gayle

Date committed: June 27, 2023

Position: Defensive line

Notes: UB’s first commitment for the 2024 class, Gayle is an unusual recruit – a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman from the United Kingdom, who spent the 2022-23 school year at NFL Academy.

Terrance Shelton Jr.

Date committed: July 6, 2023

Position: Running back

Notes: The 6-foot, 195-pound Shelton became the first 2024 addition to UB’s stable of running backs. As a junior at Franklin (Wis.), he had 1,746 all-purpose yards, including 1,036 rushing yards, and 20 touchdowns.

JR Szn Stats/Highlights/Honors:

‘24 APB 6’195



CAPTAIN

TEAM MVP

CONF BACK of YR



1746 All Purp *1036 Rush

20TD

7.6ypa 160ypg



All-State/Region/Conf

Scholar Ath

Conf Champ



FULL HIGHLIGHT: https://t.co/ZzSpQbzNOe @McNamaraRivals @Rivals_Clint @Evan_Flood @AllenTrieu @MJ_NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/euFcDaKiep — Terrance Shelton Jr ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TSheltonJr) November 27, 2022

John Keough

Date committed: July 15, 2023

Position: Defensive back/safety

Notes: Keough is a 6-foot, 190-pound back who can also play as a returner on special teams. He was a third-team All-Ohio Division II selection at defensive back.

After a lot of thinking over the past few months I am extremely excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to the University at Buffalo! Thank you to my family, friends, and especially coaches that have helped me throughout this process. @nalexanderWJHS @WalshJesuitFB pic.twitter.com/dtEKjs3EUd — John Keough (@John_keo_) July 15, 2023

William Clark

Date committed: Aug. 1, 2023

Position: Linebacker

Notes: At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Clark had 60 tackles in 2022 and also helped Crown Point win an Indiana state wrestling championship. His twin brother, Paul, has also committed to the Bulls.

Paul Clark

Date committed: Aug. 1, 2023

Position: Defensive end

Notes: Clark, the twin brother of UB commit William Clark, is 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, and plays primarily as an edge rusher at Crown Point. He was also recruited to wrestle in college.

Jacari Bennett

Date committed: Aug. 15, 2023

Position: Defensive end/linebacker

Notes: At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Bennett had 86 tackles, 15 sacks and forced four fumbles at J.L. Mann High School in Greenville, S.C., last season. He was an honorable mention selection at defensive end on the South Carolina Football Coaches Association Class 5A All-State team.