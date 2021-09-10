UB football receivers look to continue making connections at Nebraska

Ruiz, though, credited the past success the Bulls have had offensively, as well as the coaching staff giving the offense license to open its passing game.

“We had chemistry with Kyle last year, but coming into this year, we really emphasized chemistry within the whole team, and the whole offense, in total,” said Ruiz, a former walk-on from Fredonia. “The coaches really trusted us this game, which is something that gave us confidence, from top to bottom.”

The task appeared easy against Wagner, even in working with a new playbook and a new set of receivers.

“It comes from hard work and preparation,” Vantrease said. “It was getting out on the field, getting reps with each other, and even in a new offense and with a new playbook, you have to get out there and start learning how to run the new routes, how you’re going to see what you see and get on the same page. It’s reps. It’s bonding on and off the field, that gets you where you need to go.”

Linguist, however, isn’t asking his offense to reinvent the wheel as it prepares for a more formidable Huskers pass defense. Instead, in the second game of the season, he’s asking his quarterback and wide receivers to focus on the fundamentals as a means to make progress.

“Continue to grow, continue to learn what we’re asking them to do,” Linguist said. “Continue to be intentional about the time we have in practice and moving the needle and getting better, and just communicating with each other. All the details about our throw game, the timing, the spacing, the steps, the ball route and protection and all that goes into the quarterback-to-center exchange, and the exchange from the quarterback to a receiver, there’s a lot of detail and a lot of time you put in. What I would say is, how do we continue to improve? Just being intentional about the details and their job responsibilities, and do all the little things the right way.”

