UB football receivers look to continue making connections at Nebraska

Quian Williams arrived on campus the last day of June to join the University at Buffalo football team as a transfer, and he was one of the only football players on campus. Most of his new teammates had gone out of town for the Fourth of July, but Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease opted to stay in Western New York.
Two days later, Williams was running routes with Vantrease inside UB Stadium, and he noticed something about his new quarterback’s throws.
“That boy can throw,” said Williams, a receiver who transferred from Eastern Michigan. “He can spin it, for real. The ball was coming good out of his hands, and he knows where to put it.”
The connection continued two months later in UB’s 69-7 win against Wagner in its season opener last week at UB Stadium. Williams caught five passes for 96 yards and Jovany Ruiz caught three passes for 76 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown pass on UB’s opening drive. They were two of multiple options for Vantrease, who threw for 231 yards and a touchdown on 15 of 19 passing.
The Bulls made their passing game appear effortless against Wagner, a Football Conference Subdivision opponent. The Bulls (1-0) face Nebraska (1-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., and their passing game will get a much better gauge of where it stands.
UB coach Maurice Linguist attributed the passing game’s early productivity to the work Vantrease and the receivers put in during the summer.
“Our players were very intentional in how they spent time together, and they spent time together that was not required of them, outside of the building,” Linguist said Tuesday. “It really felt like it was a strong connection and a bond that was built, in a quick time frame.
“So much of the throw game is timing and spacing and receivers anticipating where the ball is going to be thrown, and a quarterback anticipating where that route is going to break. That process can only get smoothed out with time on task. Our guys did an outstanding job in training camp and throughout the summer, heading into that week one, of just being on that same page, the anticipation of where the ball will be placed.”
Now, Vantrease, Williams and the Bulls have to produce against a Power Five secondary that limited Fordham to 163 passing yards and intercepted quarterback Tim DeMorat (17 for 29 passing) three times in a 52-7 win last weekend in Lincoln.
“They’re going to be a physical team,” Vantrease said. “They are going to fly around and make plays. They’re going to be disciplined, but it is always about us. If we do our job, we have to put ourselves in the right position for us to be successful. That’s what our main focus is.”
Many anticipated a dearth at wide receiver this year after UB lost three of its four leading receivers from last season. Antonio Nunn, Trevor Wilson and Zac Lefebvre accounted for 1,072 of UB’s 1,337 receiving yards and six of UB’s seven touchdown catches in 2020.
Ruiz, though, credited the past success the Bulls have had offensively, as well as the coaching staff giving the offense license to open its passing game.
“We had chemistry with Kyle last year, but coming into this year, we really emphasized chemistry within the whole team, and the whole offense, in total,” said Ruiz, a former walk-on from Fredonia. “The coaches really trusted us this game, which is something that gave us confidence, from top to bottom.”
The task appeared easy against Wagner, even in working with a new playbook and a new set of receivers.
“It comes from hard work and preparation,” Vantrease said. “It was getting out on the field, getting reps with each other, and even in a new offense and with a new playbook, you have to get out there and start learning how to run the new routes, how you’re going to see what you see and get on the same page. It’s reps. It’s bonding on and off the field, that gets you where you need to go.”
Linguist, however, isn’t asking his offense to reinvent the wheel as it prepares for a more formidable Huskers pass defense. Instead, in the second game of the season, he’s asking his quarterback and wide receivers to focus on the fundamentals as a means to make progress.
“Continue to grow, continue to learn what we’re asking them to do,” Linguist said. “Continue to be intentional about the time we have in practice and moving the needle and getting better, and just communicating with each other. All the details about our throw game, the timing, the spacing, the steps, the ball route and protection and all that goes into the quarterback-to-center exchange, and the exchange from the quarterback to a receiver, there’s a lot of detail and a lot of time you put in. What I would say is, how do we continue to improve? Just being intentional about the details and their job responsibilities, and do all the little things the right way.”