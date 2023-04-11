The move back to being a quarterbacks coach is a natural progression for Ron Whitcomb, a quarterback by nature and by trade.

Whitcomb is weeks into his new role with the University at Buffalo football team. He spent the last three seasons as its tight ends coach, even though he was a quarterback at East Rochester High School and then the University of Maine. Then he coached quarterbacks at Old Dominion – including current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke – from 2007-19.

But was it a seamless transition for Whitcomb and his charges?

Whitcomb faced an initial challenge when he took over as UB’s quarterbacks coach, after the Bulls parted ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Montgomery earlier this year.

“It’s your ability to connect, and having validity with the players,” Whitcomb said. “By myself, poring into the position, within the first week, they immediately knew the experience I have and the way I teach, that’s going to benefit them, in the long run.”

UB's quarterbacks have a new look, with Whitcomb at the helm, and with only two returning players from last year in Cole Snyder and Mike DePillo. The spring, for everyone in the quarterbacks room, means learning a new style of coaching, learning about new teammates and new position competition, and absorbing the nuances of a new offensive scheme.

Snyder, a Southwestern High graduate, was second in the Mid-American Conference in 2022 in passing yards (3,030) and passes attempted (461), and third in passing yards per game (233.1). Joining Snyder and DePillo, a redshirt freshman who was elevated to the No. 2 spot for the Camellia Bowl, are CJ Ogbonna, a transfer from Southeast Missouri State, and California junior-college transfers Gunnar Gray and Richie Watts.

Aside from Snyder, UB’s quarterbacks have little live experience. DePillo became Snyder’s backup after quarterbacks Matt Myers, Casey Case and Brian Plummer announced they’d entered the transfer portal following the regular season. DePillo has yet to throw a pass at the college level.

Gray is a pro-style quarterback from San Diego Mesa College who threw for 1,653 yards and 14 touchdowns in seven games last season. Watts threw for 2,148 yards and 21 touchdowns in 13 games last season at College of San Mateo.

Compound that with the fact that the quarterbacks are part of a new offense that new offensive coordinator DJ Mangas is installing in his first months on the job.

There’s still some heavy lifting that needs to be done this spring, before UB's spring game April 23.

Snyder is prepared for the change. Whitcomb will be the fourth quarterbacks coach he has worked with since 2019, including Snyder’s first three seasons at Rutgers from 2019-21.

“Any time you get a new coach, you feel out and figure out how they’re going to coach you, and listen to what they’re teaching you,” Snyder said. “We connect really well, and I’m really excited about this quarterback room, and our goal is to be the best quarterback room in the country.”

Snyder and DePillo say Whitcomb brings intensity and sharply critiques quarterbacks, with an emphasis on growth at the position.

“Every day is game day here,” DePillo said. “You come onto this practice field, and he makes sure we are ready to compete, every day. It makes it fun and ultimately, it gets you ready to go into the game.”

Whitcomb has a philosophy that he took from coaching UB’s tight ends, that he’s applying to working again with quarterbacks.

“Do simple, great,” said Whitcomb, who has been on UB’s staff since June 2020 when he joined former UB coach Lance Leipold, now the head coach at Kansas. “Double down on simple. Double down on having a standard that you try to uphold.”

Simplicity, DePillo explained, means making the smart play, and making the right play in a situation.

“If you don’t like it, don’t force it,” DePillo said. “You don’t have to do something that’s in a gray area, that you don’t like. Take your one-on-one and simple-down the game, as much as you can.”

UB’s quarterbacks also have to follow a certain learning curve this spring.

As UB’s third offensive coordinator in four years, Mangas’ offense is made up of new terminology and new personnel.

“It’s upbeat. It’s high-paced. Explosive,” Snyder said.

The biggest change in that new offense, Whitcomb said, is improving the ability to get the ball downfield. While UB’s passing yardage totals improved over the last four seasons, from 1,795 yards in 2019 to 3,059 yards in 2022, the Bulls averaged 6.6 yards per passing attempt in 2020, a drop from 8.5 yards in 2020 and only a slight uptick from 6.5 yards in 2019.

“We take a lot of the same principles that Coach Mo teaches the team and we just apply it to the group,” Whitcomb said, referring to third-year UB head coach Maurice Linguist. “It’s nice having a lot of new faces, because with a new offense, we’re all growing together. Having a new offense, a new coordinator, a new quarterback coach, we’ve all been able to work day by day to improve, together.”