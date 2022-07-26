UB football projected to finish third in MAC East preseason media poll

CLEVELAND – Eight months after finishing 4-8 overall, and 2-8 in the Mid-American Conference, the University at Buffalo was picked to finish third in the East Division in the 2022 MAC football 24-person preseason media poll.

The projection is a kind improvement, following the Bulls' fifth-place finish in the East a season ago.

“You know, preseason polls, they’re very necessary,” Bulls coach Maurice Linguist said. “This time of the year brings all the excitement and all the juice and all the talk of football. We know where football’s played, it’s played on the field. Our men in the locker room know that and understand that. We have work in front of us that we have to get after in the month of August.”

Finishing above Buffalo in the East were Miami (Ohio) with 139 points, 20 first-place votes and five MAC championship votes, followed by reigning division champion Kent State with 116 points and three first-place votes.

Teams not ranked No. 1 typically feel slighted, and that slight is exactly why games are played. On a weekly basis, teams are given an opportunity to prove a miscalculation was made and their results from training camp until the end of the season is what matters most.

“It doesn’t mean anything, but you still have to use that to fuel the fire that they’re doubting us,” Bulls linebacker James Patterson said. “We know what we can do and we know what type of team we are and we just got to show that on game day.”

Northern Illinois, the reigning West Division and MAC champion, are projected to repeat both titles with 122 points and nine championship votes, respectively. The Huskies are looking to become the first back-to-back MAC title-holders since 2012, which included their run of six straight division championships.

Mark Alnutt, Buffalo’s athletic director, didn’t have an issue with the ranking. He viewed it as a compliment to the job of second-year coach Linguist.

“You know what, fine where we are,” Alnutt said. “They could put us sixth, to be honest with you. I think when you have that position in there and, again, just the collegiate landscape right now with the transfer portal and everything else, people meshing rosters together the best way they can, there’s plenty unknowns across the league. For them to be recognized for the job that he and the staff are doing and the hard work our student-athletes put in the offseason to be third, I like our position and I like our chances moving forward.”

Polling aside, the 2022 season has much intrigue for the Bulls. Patterson, named first-team All-MAC the past two seasons, enters his final season on watch lists for the Dick Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy.

“None of those things mean anything until my play backs it up,” Patterson said. “I really have to go out there day in and day out to go show it.”

With 294 career tackles, Patterson is six away from entering into the top 10 in UB history. H would enter a small group of Bulls to accumulate at least 300 for their career. When informed of this soon-to-be milestone, barring a setback, Patterson looked up at the ceiling said, “Wow, wow.”

Knowing he’s so close brought a smile to Patterson’s face because one of his coaches, Justin Winters, went to UB and was one tackle short of 300.

“Just looking back at it, I always tried to beat his tackle record. It really pushed me to be the best version of myself. He always used to tell me, ‘You got to beat it, you got to beat it.’ That gave me the motivation to really beat it. Hearing that and saying that I might give him a call and be like, “I got to get it this year.’ I’m just thankful for him pushing me and being that coach to push me over the top to be the player I am today.”

Joining Patterson on a preseason award watch list is wide receiver graduate Quian Williams. In his first season with the Bulls, Williams was selected All-MAC third team. His play from the 2021 season coupled with the intrigue of what he could do this fall has earned him a spot on The Biletnikoff Award watch list.

“It just came from playing with great people, putting in a lot of work and praying even harder. That’s definitely something that I’ve been striving for since I was a kid," Williams said. "Just seeing my name with some great receivers across the country means a lot. That’s definitely something I’m pushing for but, ultimately, I’m pushing for team success first and my success will come following that.”

2022 MAC Football Preseason Media Poll

East Division (first place votes)

1. Miami (20) 139 points

2. Kent State (3) 116

3. Buffalo 78

4. Ohio 72

5. Bowling Green (1) 71

6. Akron 28

West Division

1. Northern Illinois (11) 122 points

2. Toledo (9) 120

3. Central Michigan (4) 112

4. Western Michigan 56

5. Eastern Michigan 52

6. Ball State 42

MAC football champion votes: Northern Illinois 9, Toledo 6, Miami 5, Central Michigan 4.