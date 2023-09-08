Max Michel and Shaun Dolac appeared to set the tone for the pass rush early when Michel sacked Wisconsin’s Tanner Mordecai in Saturday’s season opener.

Michel, a defensive end for the University at Buffalo football team, smothered Mordecai after Dolac, a linebacker, initially swarmed the quarterback on the Badgers’ fifth play from scrimmage. It was UB’s only sack in a 38-17 loss at No. 19 Wisconsin, but controlling the passing game continued.

UB pressured Mordecai into making a throw, a 24-yard completion to Tucker Ashcraft on second-and-8 from the UB 48, with less than six minutes left in the third quarter. As defensive end Devonyal Lofton stormed toward Mordecai, though, the QB hurried the pass, having less than three seconds to release it.

UB allowed Wisconsin and its work-in-progress passing offense 189 yards as Mordecai went 24 of 31 with two interceptions – including one by Dolac. But UB’s defense will have to focus much more on the passing game against Fordham, a Football Championship Subdivision program, in the Bulls’ home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium.

“It’s going to start with us finishing plays,” Michel said. “A lot of times, against Wisconsin, we were in the right places on the field, just not finishing our tackles. We’re combating that in practice, right now, making sure our fundamentals are correct and getting our feet under us and making sure we’re finishing on the ball carrier and applying that to our game plan for this week.”

Fordham has become one of the FCS’ more pass-happy programs. The Rams totaled 58 touchdown passes in 2022, finishing with the most TD throws among FCS programs (64) in the last two seasons.

The pass rush will be vital against the Rams (1-1), who have averaged 258.5 passing yards in their first two games. The Bulls (0-1) must create pressure that will force quarterback CJ Montes to make quick decisions, inside a three-second window, as opposed to giving the Rams time to spread out and stay calm.

“Go all the way back to last year with what they were able to do, in terms of how they really get out there and get vertical in the passing lanes,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said. “We have a really healthy amount of respect for what they’re able to do, and we’re going to continue to put our game plan together. But it’s going to be critical. Our guys up front are a good strength for us, but we’ve got to play really well.”

Montes is the successor to Tim DeMorat, who for threw 4,891 yards and 56 touchdowns (both school records) in 2022, and finished second in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top FCS player on offense each season.

Montes hasn’t missed a beat, despite Fordham splitting its first two games. He threw for 319 yards on 24-of-31 passing in a 46-16 home-opening win Sept. 2 against Wagner, and leads all FCS passers with 517 yards.

“They like to spread out their receivers and isolate the box,” Dolac said.

Montes, though, has been sacked 12 times in Fordham’s first two games. That means UB’s defense will start with production at the line, which has both experience and depth.

“Having the D-line like Max, Jaylon Bass, D-Will (Daymond Williams) and C.J. (Bazile) on the end, I already know what those guys are going to do,” Dolac said. “This is going to be a good game for them to try to force the quarterback to not have the time to throw. That’s what we need. Our secondary is going to be able to cover. We can’t have the quarterback sit in the pocket all day.”