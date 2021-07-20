 Skip to main content
UB football picked to finish fourth in MAC East in preseason media poll
UB football picked to finish fourth in MAC East in preseason media poll

Coach Maurice Linguist

University at Buffalo football head coach Maurice Linguist.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

DETROIT -- The University at Buffalo football team is picked to finish fourth in the Mid-American Conference's East Division, in the 2021 preseason media poll announced Tuesday morning. 

A little more than six months after finishing at No. 25 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll in January, UB received four first-place votes in the media poll, while Kent State, which was picked to win the MAC East, got 11 first-place votes. Twenty-two media members voted. 

The Bulls reached the MAC Championship game in December, and lost to Ball State in the title game.

Ball State, the defending conference champion, was picked to win the MAC championship and the MAC West.  

The Bulls were 6-1 in 2020, won the MAC East title, and defeated Marshall in the Camellia Bowl. However, they also are a team in transition, starting with their new head coach, Maurice Linguist, who was hired in May to replace Lance Leipold, who is now the head coach at Kansas.

UB lost record-setting running back Jaret Patterson, its leading rusher from 2020 who is now with the Washington Football Team, as well as three starters from its offensive line and six players who transferred to Kansas, including last year's starting center, Mike Novitsky.

The Bulls also have to replenish their receivers; leading receiver Antonio Nunn graduated and is now with the Atlanta Falcons, and Trevor Wilson transferred to Kansas. 

UB opens the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 against Wagner at UB Stadium, and begins its MAC schedule at noon Oct. 2 against Western Michigan at UB Stadium. 

2021 MAC Football Preseason Media Poll

First place votes in parentheses

East Division

1. Kent State (11), 112 points

2. Ohio (2), 96

3. Miami (5), 94

4. Buffalo (4), 93

5. Akron, 39

6. Bowling Green, 28

West Division

1. Ball State (11), 114

2. Toledo (7) ,104

3. Western Michigan (4), 103

4. Central Michigan, 68

5. Eastern Michigan, 44

6. Northern Illinois, 29

Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game Winner: Ball State (7), Toledo (5), Kent State (4), Western Michigan (3), Buffalo (2), Miami (1).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

