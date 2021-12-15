UB football opens early signing period with 13 additions

Maurice Linguist has secured his first recruiting class as the head coach of a college football team.
Seven months into Linguist’s tenure, the University at Buffalo announced the signings of 13 high school and junior-college players on the first day of the early signing period, but Linguist said the incoming class isn’t complete.
“Today is the beginning of where our recruiting class is, the initial part of our recruiting class, and what we were able to announce today,” Linguist told reporters Wednesday afternoon on a video conference. “There’s something’s that are going to be coming down the pipeline here, shortly, that we have chosen, on purpose, not to announce, but we are extremely excited about the class that we have, the guys that are here.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, UB’s incoming recruiting class for the 2022 season included 10 high school players and three junior-college transfers. Nik McMillan, a wide receiver who played at Canisius High School for three years and played this season at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Md., will join the incoming class, as will Jackson Paradis, a running back from the Tilton School in New Hampshire who was the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year this year.
Paradis is the only running back among the first group to sign National Letters of Intent, while McMillan is one of two wide receivers. The Bulls, though, stocked up on defensive linemen; four incoming freshmen are defensive tackles, and one is a defensive end. Eight of the Bulls’ 13 signees plan to enroll at UB in January, which means they’ll be on campus for spring practices.
“When you think of your recruiting class, you are never looking at it from an aspect of not adding length, speed, athleticism,” Linguist said. “Those things are true, every single year. We’re going to go out there and try to find big guys up front, linebackers that love to run and try to hit. We’re looking to fit a profile and a model. From year to year, your roster changes, but what you bring in, the type of kids that you bring in, that never changes.”
Once UB’s class is full, it will include incoming freshmen, junior-college additions and transfers from other programs. In addition to preparing for future roster attrition, the Bulls are filling holes that have resulted from players who have graduated, players who have entered the transfer portal and at least four recruits who decommitted.
The question of whom the Bulls will add remains.
Coaches are not allowed to discuss recruits or transfers until after they sign with a program, but Linguist and his staff continue to mine the transfer portal and add recruits. The early signing period in college football runs through Friday and the late signing period goes from Feb. 2 to April 1.
“You are never done,” Linguist said. “When are you ever done recruiting? We recruit 24/7/365.
“You can look at, ‘What’s in front of me now,’ but the way recruiting and player acquisition is now, it’s a year-long (process). Truthfully, it’s never done. It’s never complete. We have guys that we signed today. That’s the initial part of our class.
"We have some guys that we will announce later that are a part of our class. We have some guys that are going to make some decisions here in the next week or two that are a part of our class. It’s not like you sign today and you’re done and you turn to another thing. You are looking for ways to improve and enhance your roster. That’s what we’re in the middle of.”
Among the players who are considering a move to UB is former Southwestern High School quarterback Cole Snyder, who holds scholarship offers from UB, Bowling Green and Wagner. Snyder played for the last three seasons at Rutgers and entered the transfer portal earlier this month. He is expected to make his transfer decision by the end of the week.
“Truthfully, there are a ton of grad transfer guys that are committed to us right now that we cannot release their names, really, until the first day of school,” Linguist said. “We understand that, and that’s something that we’re just abiding by, NCAA rules. But you’re going to see, when our roster takes shape, that we certainly took advantage of all the moving pieces in the portal, and that we felt like fit us, fit our needs, and we felt like were the right people for us.”
UB football’s announced high school and junior-college signees
Cameron Ball, TE, Gonzaga College HS, Washington, D.C.
Jaylon Bass*, DT, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College
Ja’Mori Coard, DT, Crestwood HS, Sumter, S.C.
Cornell Evans*, DT, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Pershaun Fann*, LB, Colquitt County HS, Norman Park, Ga.
Devin Grant, S, Holy Cross HS, Flushing, N.Y.
Tre Hines*, WR, College of San Mateo (Calif.)
Tavian Mayo*, S, Butler Community College, El Dorado, Kan.
Nik McMillan, WR, Canisius HS/Wise HS, Upper Marlboro, Md.
Devin Morgan*, DT, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Khalil Murdock, LB, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
Kameron Olds*, DE, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
Jackson Paradis*, RB, Tilton School, Tilton, N.H.
*plans to enroll in January