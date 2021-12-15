UB football opens early signing period with 13 additions

“When you think of your recruiting class, you are never looking at it from an aspect of not adding length, speed, athleticism,” Linguist said. “Those things are true, every single year. We’re going to go out there and try to find big guys up front, linebackers that love to run and try to hit. We’re looking to fit a profile and a model. From year to year, your roster changes, but what you bring in, the type of kids that you bring in, that never changes.”

Once UB’s class is full, it will include incoming freshmen, junior-college additions and transfers from other programs. In addition to preparing for future roster attrition, the Bulls are filling holes that have resulted from players who have graduated, players who have entered the transfer portal and at least four recruits who decommitted.

The question of whom the Bulls will add remains.

Coaches are not allowed to discuss recruits or transfers until after they sign with a program, but Linguist and his staff continue to mine the transfer portal and add recruits. The early signing period in college football runs through Friday and the late signing period goes from Feb. 2 to April 1.

“You are never done,” Linguist said. “When are you ever done recruiting? We recruit 24/7/365.