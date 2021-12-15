UB football opens early signing period with 12 commitments

Maurice Linguist’s first full recruiting class rolled in Wednesday morning.
The University at Buffalo football program announced the signings of 12 high school and junior-college players at the start of the National Letter of Intent early signing period for football.
The early signing period runs through Friday. The late signing period goes from Feb. 2 to April 1.
Linguist took over as UB’s head coach in May, but inherited the incoming freshman class that had been recruited by former coach Lance Leipold, who took the same job at Kansas. Linguist’s first recruiting class includes Nik McMillan, a wide receiver who played at Canisius for three seasons and played this past season at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Md., and Jackson Paradis, a running back from New Hampshire who was named the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year in football.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, UB’s incoming recruiting class for the 2022 season included 10 high school players and two junior-college transfers.
Additionally, two Division I players and a junior-college player announced this week they will join the Bulls as transfers: tight end Robbie Mangas from Dartmouth, defensive back Jahmin Muse from Boston College and wide receiver Tre Hines from College of San Mateo (Calif.).
UB football’s announced high school and junior-college signees
Cameron Ball, TE, Gonzaga College HS, Washington, D.C.
Jaylon Bass, DT, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College
Ja’Mori Coard, DT, Crestwood HS, Sumter, S.C.
Cornell Evans, DT, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Pershaun Fann, LB, Colquitt County HS, Norman Park, Ga.
Devin Grant, S, Holy Cross HS, Flushing, N.Y.
Tavian Mayo, S, Butler Community College, El Dorado, Kan.
Nik McMillan, WR, Canisius HS/Wise HS, Upper Marlboro, Md.
Devin Morgan, DT, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Khalil Murdock, LB, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
Kameron Olds, DE, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
Jackson Paradis, RB, Tilton School, Tilton, N.H.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.