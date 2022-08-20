UB football observations: Second scrimmage will give more clarity in naming starting QB

Expect the University at Buffalo football team’s coaching staff to make a decision on its starting quarterback by the time the weekend is complete, and at the latest, by Tuesday.

“The next 72 hours,” coach Maurice Linguist said after the team’s second intrasquad scrimmage of the preseason Saturday at UB Stadium.

Linguist set the timetable in which he and his staff will make their final film reviews and do their final evaluations at the position, after Casey Case, Cole Snyder and Matt Myers each took reps at quarterback during the scrimmage, which lasted a little more than 90 minutes.

“It’s probably unfair to tell a true story, until I watch the film and really get into the decision-making, and all the things we’ve talked about with the quarterback position that we want to see,” said Linguist, whose team opens the season at noon Sept. 3 at Maryland. “Who’s going to command the offense? Who’s going to make the right decisions? Sometimes it’s easy when you walk off the field to have a snap judgment on what you saw, but it’s probably more accurate if I watched the film tonight and tomorrow, which I’m going to do. Sit down with the guys, get with the offensive coaches, and then we’ll make that decision.

“By the middle of next week, we’ll have thing sewed up, in terms of what direction we’re going in.”

Case and Snyder (Southwestern) played the majority of the snaps early on. Case showed a lot of range and mobility, and showed no hesitation when it came to throwing long passes. Snyder worked more in the pocket and picked his spots to throw.

Both Snyder and Case worked with a combination of receivers, including Marlyn Johnson, Jamari Gassett, Justin Marshall, a transfer from Louisville; Tre Hines, Cole Harrity, a transfer from New Mexico State; and Boobie Curry, a transfer from Arizona.

Myers (West Seneca West/Bishop Timon-St. Jude) connected with receiver Ali Fisher for a nine-yard touchdown on a second-down play that ended the scrimmage. In coverage, Fisher caught the ball in the end zone.

After the scrimmage, each quarterback offered a quick review of his work.

Case: “I definitely feel like I could do better. Obviously, I haven’t watched the film yet but once you go back and watch the film, there’s always some good, there’s always some bad and you go back and watch it and look it over, and see how I did, overall.”

Snyder: “It’s never as good as you think it is. But it’s never as bad as you think it is. Once you get a chance to watch the tape, I’ll have a better idea.”

Myers: “I feel like I took care of the ball, I did my job. Try to help the team and win the situation we had. We had an end-of-the-game, last drive that we scored on and we won, and other than that, it was just calling it, doing my job and trying to execute the best way, for the team.”

Making a list: While quarterback is the highest-profile position on the field, particularly for the Bulls, UB also has to firm up its roster elsewhere.

Of particular notice was the offensive line and cornerback combinations,with plenty of new faces in both position groups.

Combinations on the offensive line during the scrimmage included Will Swope, Dom Polizzi, Sidney Walker, Tyler Doty (St. Joe’s) and Caelan Shepard in one group; Alain Schaerer, Doty, Jack Hasz, Artese Gregory and Swope in another; and Desmond Bessent, Nick Hartnett, Hasz, Gabe Wallace and Isaiah Wright in another. At defensive back, the Bulls utilized cornerbacks Elijah Blades, Isaiah King and safeties Jalen McNair and Devin Grant in one unit, and cornerbacks Jayden Oliver and Caleb Offord and safeties Jahmin Muse and Marcus Fuqua in another unit.

Special teams highlight: Kicker Alex McNulty showed his distance and his consistency during the scrimmage. He booted a 50-yard field goal, then added field goals of 32 and 51 yards.

Who played, who didn’t: Several players were in jerseys and shorts but not in pads and did not practice. That included wide receiver Jovany Ruiz (Fredonia), offensive lineman James Carrington III, offensive lineman Janik Ogunlade, cornerbacks Logic Hudgens and DeMarco Cuffey, and defensive end Max Michel.

Wide receiver Quian Williams and linebackers James Patterson and Shaun Dolac were dressed and in pads, but did not take reps. Linguist attributed that to two things: load management, and giving younger players an opportunity to gain scrimmage reps, particularly at linebacker, including freshman Khalil Murdock and junior Fabian Weitz.

“We accomplished two things, in terms of the depth of the roster, and also being able to rest some of these older, veteran guys a little bit,” Linguist said.

Patterson and Williams are fifth-year seniors; Patterson has played in 43 games over the last four seasons at UB, while Williams played in 12 games last season at UB and in 18 games in the previous two seasons (2019, 2020) at Eastern Michigan.

Dolac has played in 19 games in two seasons with the Bulls, but also played a prep school season in 2019 at Milford Academy, whose football program faces junior varsity college teams and junior college teams.

Who was there: Scouts from the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions were on the sideline watching the scrimmage.