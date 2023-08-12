Shaun Dolac and Joe Andreessen stood next to each other at linebacker, and it suddenly gave the University at Buffalo football team’s defensive scheme a local complexion.

Dolac, a West Seneca East graduate, led the nation with 97 solo tackles last season. Andreessen, a Lancaster graduate, was a second-team Associated Press’ Football Championship Subdivision All-America selection at Bryant in 2022.

“Us, coming from Western New York, I think we can inspire a lot of kids,” Andreessen said. “We’ve kind of had a slow path to where we are now, so this is definitely cool.”

On paper, at least, it’s an ideal fit. Little has been decided about the lineup for the Bulls, who open the season Sept. 2 at Wisconsin. Nine days into preseason practices, though, the Andreessen-Dolac pairing gave UB’s coaches plenty to think about as far as a linebacking tandem goes.

Dolac worked at linebacker with Andreessen and Khalil Murdock, while Andreessen also worked with Dion Crawford and Murdock during a controlled scrimmage Saturday at UB Stadium,

UB is looking to fill the linebacker spot vacated by James Patterson, who exhausted his eligibility after five seasons. Andreessen would be the top choice to take the job. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound linebacker was second in the FCS in solo tackles (77) and seventh in total tackles (116) in 11 games in 2022.

“The experience he has helps with this defense, and the will to learn has worked for him. He’s learned quickly, and he wants to learn,” Dolac said. “He’s always asking questions.”

Like UB, Bryant utilized a 4-2-5 defense (four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs, including a nickelback), but Andreessen said Bryant used a Cover 4 defense (a four-deep, three-under zone defense with man-to-man principles). Dolac, he said, explained the nuances of UB’s defense to him during the course of spring practices.

“It took a little bit of time, because we didn’t know each other personally, but we’ve grown a very good relationship,” said Andreessen, who joined the Bulls for spring practices after earning his degree from Bryant in December. “He’s always encouraging me and just embraced me into the defense.”

One would think Andreessen and Dolac would offset each other on the field, but Andreessen sees similar traits. Dolac, he said, has a sneaky nature about him on the field, and is strong in coverage. Dolac sees Andreessen as deceptively fast.

“His acceleration is crazy,” Dolac said. “He’s a bigger guy, but his speed doesn’t show. He’s fast. He’ll get to the ball quick. Joe hawks a quarterback down, every time.”

Running backs upon running backs: Running back Mike Washington took plenty of reps with the first team, but there was a lot of shuffling in the offensive backfield Saturday.

Eight running backs got touches: Washington, Ron Cook Jr., Lamar Sperling, Al-Jay Henderson, Dylan Kedzior, Mark Anthony Scott, Jacqez Barksdale and Joseph Giggie. The number could indicate that UB is either undecided on a starter or could utilize a running-back-by-committee for a second season. Keep in mind there’s still three weeks until the season opener, which leaves some time for a decision to be made public.

Who’s No. 2 at QB? It looks as if the competition for the understudy to starting quarterback Cole Snyder is between two players: CJ Ogbonna and Gunnar Gray. Ogbonna and Gray took the bulk of the snaps other than Snyder, a quarterback who is not afraid to scramble and create plays on the fly.

Ogbonna, a transfer from Southeast Missouri State, is shifty and quick in making decisions. His most impressive throw came late in practice, on a pass of more than 20 yards to Darrell Harding, Jr. a transfer from Duke.

Gray, a transfer from San Diego (Calif.) Mesa College, is more of a drop-back passer. He threaded a 20-plus yard pass to Sperling, who later scored on a short-yardage run inside the 10-yard line; a 30-yard pass on a third-down play to Nik McMillan, and then a pass of more than 20 yards to Harding.

Quarterbacks Richie Watts, Mike DePillo, Mason Cumbie and Anthony Policare did not take snaps Saturday.

Man in the middle: The Bulls need a new starting center, after Jack Hasz’s departure. Three players primarily rotated at center: Dom Polizzi and Isaiah Wright worked at center with the first-team offense, and Andrew Kerwin (Canisius High), worked with the second-team offense.

Hasz started 12 games in 2022 but entered the transfer portal Dec. 7 and is now at UNLV.

Who was out: Defensive end Kyler Laing (right leg) and cornerback Clevester Hines (walking boot on left leg) did not participate in Saturday’s scrimmage.

On the training table: Wide receiver Javien Cuff sustained an injury to his right ankle during the early part of the scrimmage, and did not return for the remainder of the afternoon.

Bling bling: UB got a surprise at the end of the practice and scrimmage: their rings from winning the Camellia Bowl – encrusted with white and blue rhinestones. The rings arrived Friday evening at UB.